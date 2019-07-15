Peter Weber: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

There is no doubting that Peter Weber, 27, has fallen head over heels for Hannah Brown, and throughout Season 15 of The Bachelorette, viewers have also fallen in love with him. Not only is Peter the Pilot incredibly handsome with a sick job, he treats Hannah with respect, gets along great with all his fellow contestants, and excitedly introduced the former Miss Alabama to his entire family.

It’s clear Hannah is also smitten with Peter, but he’s competing with three other suitors as the intimate Overnight Dates loom near. However, if it were up to Bachelor Nation fans, it would absolutely be Peter proposing to Hannah during the season finale, and if she doesn’t pick him at the end, there will be a strong rally for Peter to become the next Bachelor star.

So, what is it about the California native who still lives with his parents that has women all over America falling in love with him? Here’s what you need to know about Peter Weber….

1. Peter’s Dad and Brother are Also Pilots

Like an adorable rom-com, Peter’s parents met while his father, also named Peter, was a pilot and his mother Barbara was a flight attendant. While Peter’s instagram handle is pilot_pete, his father’s is 747flyr. The family’s dog name? Tripp.

During the Hometown Dates, viewers couldn’t help but notice Peter’s good looking brother Jack, aka Jettin’ Jack, who’s also a pilot. After graduating from UCLA, Jack flew with United Airlines, and now, currently works as a Certified Flight Instructor in Camarillo, California.

2. Peter is Friends With Victoria Justice

Actress Victoria Justice, who’s a huge Bachelor Nation fan, posted a series of photos with Peter on Instagram, explaining that they’ve known each other since they were nine and that their moms are best friends.

.@themadisongrace will you accept this rose? 🌹🤣

Send help, I’m way too addicted to the Bachelorette right now 🙈 pic.twitter.com/5vXuxGWuhU — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 10, 2019

Preemptively stating that they’re not romantically involved or if she knows if he wins The Bachelorette, the 26-year-old former Disney Channel star captioned the photo, “So great catching up with you today @pilot_pete ! For those of you who watch the Bachelorette, I’m sure you know Peter. We’ve been friends since I was 9 back in Florida & our moms are good friends (so let’s not start any crazy rumors ha). We all haven’t seen each other in years & it was so much fun catching up & reminiscing. 🤗 I still have no idea how the show ends! Can’t wait to seeeeee 😎🌹”

3. Peter Flies Planes for Delta Airlines

While Peter took Hannah for a spin in the friendly skies during his Hometown Dates, the pilot regularly flies airplanes for Delta Airlines. When he nabbed the job in March 2018, he proudly posted a photo of himself in full uniform on Instagram with the caption, “I can’t express my gratitude enough to everyone who’s helped me achieve my dream; thank you a million times. I feel like a little kid right now and I’ll never forget this feeling.”

When not flying, enjoys snowboarding, line dancing, and cheering on the Seattle Seahawks. And perhaps due to the constant travel his job requires, Peter admittedly still lives with his parents in Westlake, California.

4. He Allegedly Broke Up With His Girlfriend to Be on ‘The Bachelorette’

Pete: auditioned for this show while simultaneously dating one of my best friends. And begging her to move in with him 😱‼️ pic.twitter.com/lR9ZvJ7AI1 — 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤 (@j_may13) June 25, 2019

This does not put Peter in the best light, but as reported by Reality Steve, the Peter’s ex-girlfriend decided to last minute not go public with her story after seeing the media backlash Jed’s ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, received after putting Jed Wyatt on blast. However, Jess, Peter’s ex’s best friend was not afraid to speak up for her, and tweeted out a photo of them on vacation in Switzerland with the caption, “Pete: auditioned for this show while simultaneously dating one of my best friends. And begging her to move in with him 😱‼️”

Peter has yet to comment on the situation, and we’re hoping it will soon be cleared up during either the Men Tell All special, which filmed in Los Angeles on July 12. Or if he’s the one engaged to Hannah Brown, during the After the Final Rose episode.

5. Like Much of America, Cassie & Colton Believe He Should Be the Next ‘Bachelor’

I’m not even sure why anyone else would be in question when Peter the Pilot exists 😍 pic.twitter.com/rmYICfWyCX — ~Jamilyn~ (@jamilynmoore) July 2, 2019

Speaking for the millions of fans watching this season of The Bachelorette, Cassie Randolph, who stole Colton Underwood’s heart last season told ET, “I think Peter is super cute. I think he would be a good Bachelor.” After which Colton added, “I got my eyes on you, Peter. Let’s go with Peter because Cass thinks he’s really cute, so let’s get him off the market. [But] I think Peter has to work on his moves,” the former Bachelor star added. “Did you see him try to pick [Hannah] up for that pool table thing? That wasn’t that smooth, but he can get there.”

What Colton doesn’t quite seem to understand is that Peter not being entirely smooth when trying to be romantic only makes him all the more endearing. He’s confident enough to make the effort and not embarrassed when things go awry.

