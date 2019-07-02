Must-See Celebrity News Before Starting Your Day, July 2

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Boy Meets World star Danielle Fisher’s “nightmare” birth announcement, a complete round up of the celebrities who have picked sides in the brewing feud between music manager Scooter Braun and singer Taylor Swift, and more…

TOP STORY: Celebs Pick Side During Scooter Braun & Taylor Swift’s Online Feud

After music manager Scooter Braun bought Taylor Swift’s former record company Big Machine Label Group, which included her entire music catalogue, for $300 million, the “ME!” singer wrote on her Tumblr, “For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world.”

Referencing Braun’s client Justin Bieber’s Instagram post just after her phone call with Kanye West leaked in 2016, in which he captioned a photo, “Taylor Swift what up,” she added, “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years… Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

While Braun has yet to comment on the situation, numerous celebrities have spoken out in defense of either the music manager or Swift. Braun’s wife Yael Cohen wrote on Instagram, “Let’s get the facts straight. You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you’re so ‘grossed out’ by believed in you more than you believe in yourself. And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in. Beyond that, it’s easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get people to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying.”

Others that have spoken out to defend Braun include Bieber, his wife Hailey, and Demi Lovato. Those who are clearly Team Swift include Cara Delevingne and Halsey.

Ariana Grande, one of Braun’s biggest clients has remained neutral, but founder of Big Machine Records, Scott Borchetta, personally replied to Swift’s Tumblr message with a blog post of his own. He wrote, “I guess it’s possible that she might not have seen my text. But, I truly doubt that she ‘woke up to the news when everyone else did. Taylor had every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings, but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career. She chose to leave.”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Danielle Fishel Brings Baby Home From the Hospital After ‘Nightmare’

Danielle Fishel, 38, announced she was pregnant two months after marrying husband Jensen Karp, and on June 24, their son Adler Lawrence Karp was born. However, their baby arrived four weeks early, and medical complications have kept the couple from being able to bring Adler home form the hospital.

Fishel shared her trying news on Instagram, beginning with Adler’s early birth. “I was hospitalized that night and put on magnesium sulfate because Adler was only 35 weeks old. Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier — and thus we entered a nightmare we’ll never forget.”

“We still don’t have Adler home with us because the deeply good doctors and nurses in the NICU are working diligently to find out why the fluid is there and determine the best way to get it out,” Fishel wrote. “This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp‘s lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways. Jensen and I have also become closer than we ever thought possible and the love between us has grown exponentially as we have leaned on each other during both our highest highs and our lowest lows. We feel helpless and powerless and useless and we wanted so badly to follow our ‘birth plan,’ unsurprisingly none of which involved leaving our beautiful baby boy at the hospital for the first weeks of his life.”

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Alex Morgan, 33. Lindsay Lohan, 33. Ashley Tisdale, 34. Margot Robbie, 29.

