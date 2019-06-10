Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On June 9, Justin Bieber tweeted a seemingly unprovoked challenge to actor Tom Cruise.

Bieber, 25, tweeted that he wants to fight Cruise, 56, in the UFC Octagon. “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?” He wrote.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

The tweet immediately prompted a lot of head-scratching, with many wondering why the young pop singer would want to go head to head with Cruise, a seasoned action star known for performing his own stunts.

Although UFC president Dana White has yet to respond to Bieber’s tweet, former UFC champion Conor McGregor eagerly entered the fray with an offer to host the fight himself. “If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!” He wrote.

McGregor didn’t stop there. In fact, he laid out a challenge of his own, against actor Mark Wahlberg. “I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card. Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.” He wrote.

Neither Cruise nor Walhberg has yet responded to their challengers. In fact, Cruise hasn’t tweeted since January.

So what does it all mean? Are we on the verge of a real-life Celebrity Deathmatch?

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Tom Cruise Has Been Fighting Since Before Bieber Was Born

Cruise comes into the proposed match with three decades of experience on Bieber. His former high school wrestling team captain Tom Jarrett told The Daily Mail that the actor was always a great performer on their school’s wrestling team. “I think wrestling gave him some focus and a way of dealing with his aggression,” Jarrett said.

Since then, the Mission: Impossible star has become known for doing his own stunts, which includes fight scenes. As Variety notes, Cruise is willing to take on stunts that would terrify most normal people. For a scene in Mission: Impossible — Fallout, Cruise jumped out of a plane 106 times to get all of the right shots. That might not equate to winning a bout against Bieber, but it certainly shows that Cruise is no coward.

2. Bieber Was Punched by Orlando Bloom in 2014

In 2014, Bieber was spotted swapping blows with actor Orlando Bloom in an Ibiza restaurant. A video showing Bloom punching Bieber went viral, but a spectator told The Mirror that there is more to the story. Anastasia Skolkova was eating in the restaurant and described the scene.

“”Justin said something when he came in which was aimed at Orlando, who then jumped onto a sofa to try and get at Justin.” Skolkova said. “There were actually two moments when it turned violent, it wasn’t just the one punch thrown.” However, video of the incident shows Bloom taking a swing at Bieber, and the “Baby” singer running away. Based on this clip, Bieber doesn’t seem like he could take Cruise.

After the incident, Bieber posted a photo of Bloom on Instagram where the actor appeared to be crying. You can see video and commentary on the incident below:

3. Floyd Mayweather Has Said that Bieber Could Be a Professional Boxer

Former boxer and boxing promoter Floyd Mayweather is one who might just put his money on the Biebs. In a 2014 video, Mayweather told TMZ Sports that he thinks Bieber has what it takes to be a professional boxer. “Justin Bieber’s a true champion,” Mayweather said.

When asked what Bieber’s best move is, Mayweather replied, “Every move.”

Bieber has been spotted boxing, with video emerging in 2016 of the bad boy singer training in a boxing gym. More recently, in 2018, TMZ caught a glimpse of Bieber play-fighting with his driver in the streets of London.

4. Nobody Knows Why Bieber Challenged Cruise to a Fight, but the Internet Has Lots of Theories

I will fight the winner of the Justin Bieber/Tom Cruise fight. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 10, 2019

We may never know for certain why Justin Bieber decided to challenge Tom Cruise, but that hasn’t stopped Beliebers and Nonbeliebers from speculating.

One Twitter user wrote, “I think he just streamed Top Gun for the 1st time last night, and thinks Tom’s 26.”

I think he just streamed Top Gun for the 1st time last night, and thinks Tom's 26. — dre nee (@MotownDR) June 10, 2019

Comedian Jeff Dunham chimed in with a theory of his own. “Justin Bieber got on Twitter and challenged Tom Cruise to a fight… And THAT’S why kids should say no to drugs. Even Trump said this guy needs to stop tweeting.”

Justin Bieber got on Twitter and challenged Tom Cruise to a fight… And THAT’S why kids should say no to drugs. Even Trump said this guy needs to stop tweeting. — Jeff Dunham (@jeffdunham) June 10, 2019

Even sex therapist Dr. Ruth had something to say about the proposed match. “I see @justinbieber challenged Tom Cruse to a cage match. Does that mean I have to challenge @ladygaga?” She tweeted.

I see @justinbieber challenged Tom Cruse to a cage match. Does that mean I have to challenge @ladygaga — Dr. Ruth Westheimer (@AskDrRuth) June 10, 2019

Clerks filmmaker Kevin Smith just might be the voice of reason in all of this. He tweeted some sound advice for Bieber. “You wanna control Cruise in this match? 1) Don’t fight him on a couch: he can be bouncy. 2) Make sure you’re fighting the actual Tom Cruise, because he’s king of impossible rubber mask reveals. 3) If he slides into the Octagon in Wayfarers and undies, go for his parents’ Porsche.”

You wanna control Cruise in this match? 1) Don’t fight him on a couch: he can be bouncy. 2) Make sure you’re fighting the actual Tom Cruise, because he’s king of impossible rubber mask reveals. 3) If he slides into the Octagon in Wayfarers and undies, go for his parents’ Porsche. https://t.co/mWdyeUiLQW — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 10, 2019

5. Oddschecker Says Cruise Is a Favorite to Win

In a fight between Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise the winner would obviously be every single one of us — Cats Against Humanity (@CatsVsHumanity) June 10, 2019

In a June 10 release, Oddschecker wrote that Cruise is an early favorite to win, with odds of 8:11. However, they noted that 74% of folks who have put down early bets have their money on Bieber.

BetOnline, however, favors Bieber at -200 with Cruise at +150.

As for their stats, the two are fairly evenly matched. According to Entertainment Weekly, Bieber stands 5’9″ and weighs in at about 146 lbs. Cruise is 5’7″ and weighs between 148 and 170 lbs.

Unless Cruise responds to the challenge and a battle ensues, we may never know for sure how a fight between these two would play out.