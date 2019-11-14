American Horror Story: 1984 Season 9 Finale LIVE Recap & Review

American Horror Story: 1984 airs tonight at 10/9c on FX. The synopsis for the season 9 finale, titled “Final Girl,” reads, “Camp Redwood draws in a lost soul looking for closure.” Tonight’s episode will see a major showdown between Margaret and Brooke, the return of a former AHS actor and plenty of slasher blood, guts and gore. (WARNING! MAJOR American Horror Story SPOILERS ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

Last week’s episode left Mr. Jingles’ story somewhat open-ended; it was clear that every time he died, he struggled to remember his purpose – to kill the Night Stalker before he could attack his son. The last we saw of Mr. Jingles, he was having a nice family lunch with his (also deceased) mom and brother, so it’s unclear at this time if his storyline is completely finished or if he will make a final appearance to face off with the Night Stalker. We also saw Margaret enlist the services of the Ramirez and Bruce, the serial killer-wannabe, to help murder all of the musicians at the concert.

Tonight’s episode will pick right back up where last week’s left off, so we can expect to see a final showdown between Margaret and Brooke, who is on her way to Camp Redwood with Donna in tow. It appears that Trevor dies, as the promo below shows him cut his own throat while he and Montana terrorize an unsuspecting concertgoer (AHS veteran Finn Wittrock!). Meanwhile, the rest of the counselors continue to wreak havoc on the camp, so viewers have plenty to look forward to during tonight’s finale.

This article will explore tonight’s episode of American Horror Story in detail as we do a live recap while it airs. If you aren’t completely caught up to tonight’s episode and don’t want anything spoiled for you, this is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now or proceed at your own risk. Otherwise continue reading for details regarding tonight’s episode as well as a LIVE DEATH RECAP throughout. Don’t forget to refresh the page every few minutes to keep up with the live spoilers.

We will update this story as soon as the episode airs, so stayed tuned and thanks for reading! The episode premieres at 10 p.m. ET on FX. In the meantime, catch up on spoilers for tonight’s episode here, and check back soon for live updates on “Final Girl.” Be sure to check out this author’s page for more weekly AHS coverage, including fan theories, episode details and more. Keep in mind that this article will be written in real time, so please excuse the casual tone and any minor mistakes that might be made initially. I will go back through and edit the article as soon as the episode ends. Enjoy, and thanks for reading! The episode kicks off with some ominous shots of Camp Redwood. Some excellent 80s music plays while a car pulls up to the camp, and we get our first shot of Finn Wittrock’s character, who is taking a cab to the camp. The year is 2019, so there is definitely a big time jump.

He walks through the woods looking for Camp Redwood and comes across an old wood chipper, which looks like there were definitely some bodies shoved through it. He finally comes across the camp while scary slasher music plays in the background. The remnants of the old concert stage with shredded banners is still standing … he walks around and takes some pictures before Montana sneaks up on him. The two talk about his cell phone (which she has never seen) and she reveals that she hasn’t seen anybody new at the camp in several years, and that she and the other campers have been “forgotten” in recent years. Nobody comes to check out the camp anymore, so there has been nobody new for her to talk to or kill anymore.

Wittrock’s character reveals his identity – he is Bobby Richter! Mr Jingles’ son! Montana warns him that he’s in danger and needs to leave because everybody he meets will try to kill him, and he says he isn’t leaving without answers. He wants to find out what happened to his father.

Montana takes Bobby to an old cabin where she has apparently been living. He tells her he has been researching the camp, and he recognizes her from his research. He realizes that she was meant to be dead, and if she was still alive she would be in her 50s. She asks him about life outside of the camp, who the president is, what kind of music they listen to, etc.

Trevor makes an appearance, and Bobby recognizes him too, as Margaret’s husband. He tells the two that he is searching for his father and that he found out about the camp after his aunt died. Montana tells him that Mr. Jingles is dead, and Bobby questions who he really was. Montana says he came back to the camp to protect Bobby but was dragged away by “dark forces.” She admits that she and the rest of the campers are dead too, and to prove it to him she shoots herself in the head, right before Trevor slits his own throat.

Then the two reappear in the doorway, and begin explaining what actually happened back in 1989. The musicians aren’t showing up for the concert, and it’s revealed that Trevor is blocking the road and turning them away. Margaret shoots her assistant in the head and heads over to confront Trevor, who is turning away everybody who tries to show up for the concert.

Trevor tells Margaret that she is “true evil” and he is shutting her down and filing for divorce. She then pulls a gun on him and shoots him several times, once in the crotch. She reminds him that he’s outside of Camp Redwood lines and that if he dies outside of the camp he will actually die. Montana sees him dying and starts screaming for him to get up and drag himself over to the camp.

He pathetically crawls across the pavement to the camp line and doesn’t make it. Brooke walks around the corner and Montana starts screaming at her. Brooke decides to help him walk to the camp so he can die with Montana. She asks Brooke why she helped her, and she responds “because I’m not like you.” Trevor dies and comes back to Montana’s waiting arms.