Are Jessica & Austin Still Together? MAFS Update & Predictions

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd, one of five couples featuring on Season 10 of Lifetime’s hit experimental reality series Married at First Sight, had one of the most comfortable, easygoing nuptials and first meetings of any of the couples featured on Season 10 yet.

However, clips of the upcoming season shows some rocky times ahead for the reality couple, despite their sweet, silly and seemingly-happy relationship so far. A clip from last week’s episode shows the two having an uncomfortable conversation about how often Austin will be traveling for work, which doesn’t sit well with Jessica, so fans might be wondering if the pair is still together today.

Although it’s still a bit too soon to tell (we likely won’t know for sure until the season wraps up), we’ve got some thoughts on what might go down between the two in the end. Warning: some light Married at First Sight relationship spoilers on Jessica and Austin ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before Decision Day! Read on for our MAFS predictions on Jessica and Austin:

A Photo Surfaced Showing the Two Together, Cuddled on a Couch While Watching MAFS

Instagrammer @mafsfan recently shared a series of spoilers on his page involving the fate of each of the Season 10 couples. Although they didn’t give a specific update on Austin and Jessica, the Instagrammer shared a photo of the two cuddled up together on a couch while watching a new episode of the show (so the photo was likely taken very recently).

Although the photo is far from proof that the two are still married and together today, it definitely gives us a good feeling that Jessica and Austin might stay together on Decision Day (we hope so at least!).

The Instagrammer also shared a series of other spoilers in their stories, including a few updates on other couples who decided to split right after filming ended, but we won’t share those spoilers in this post. You can follow this author here if you want to read more couples predictions and spoilers for the new season (updated weekly on Wednesdays).

Jessica & Austin Are a Fan-Favorite Couple for Season 10

The reality couple quickly became a fan-favorite duo of Season 10, and fans and former MAFS couples have already deemed them a “top pick” for pairs that have the best chance of making things work this season. A recent poll shared by Heavy saw Austin and Jessica tied in first place with Katie and Derek for couples who fans think will stay together on Decision Day (you can click the “Couples Predictions” link below to check out the poll and see our predictions).

Former MAFS couples Ashley and Anthony also shared their thoughts on Jessica and Austin while watching the reality couple’s wedding, which aired earlier this month.

“If I had to put money on it, Jessica and Austin. If I had to pick one couple that were going to make it for sure, Jessica and Austin would be it,” Ashley shared on Couples Couch, while her husband added, “Well, Jessica is nicknamed ‘The Keeper,’ so I would agree with you on this.”

Fans will just have to keep tuning in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch Jessica and Austin on Married at First Sight and see how everything plays out for the reality couple in the end. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

