Jessica & Austin on Married at First Sight Season 10: Meet the Couple

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd, stars of the upcoming new season of Married at First Sight, are one of five new couples featured on Season 10. The new season premieres Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime and will feature Jessica and Austin’s journey as they attempt to navigate their lives as newlyweds who never met each other prior to their nuptials.

Jessica is a 31-year-old nurse manager who grew up in Ohio on a Christmas tree farm; the reality star has an older brother and identical twin sister, and she learned the value of a strong marriage and healthy relationship from her parents, who have been married for 35 years.

Austin is a doting uncle who adores his niece, and is ready to settle down with the right woman and start planning a future of his own. He’s hoping to find a special connection with a woman whom he can spend the rest of his life with; both reality stars have been ready for marriage for some time and are looking forward to their MAFS experience.

Here’s what you need to know about Jessica and Austin ahead of the Season 10 premiere of MAFS:

Jessica Wants a Relationship Like Her Parents, Who Have Been Together for 35 Years

Jessica has had several failed long-term relationships, and is now ready to settle down with the man of her dreams. She hopes that one day she will have a long-lasting marriage like her parents, who have been married for nearly four decades, according to her Lifetime profile.

While her values and lifestyle are different from her parents, the reality star hopes her experience on MAFS will help her find what’s she’s been looking for all these years – a deep connection with a man who shares her vision of a future, her values and her dream of settling down. According to Reality TV World, the nurse manager wants a relationship like the ones her brother and sister have with their partners, and she trusts that the experts will match her with “the one.”

Austin Has Been Ready for Marriage for Years & Hopes MAFS Can Help Him Find His Soulmate

According to his Lifetime bio, Austin’s parents are still together today, and although they don’t pressure him, they are confident that their son’s soulmate is out there. Austin’s sister and brother-in-law have a daughter, and his world revolves around his niece.

Austin has been ready for marriage for some time, but hasn’t had any luck finding the right woman. According to Reality TV World, Austin believes his problem is that he’s a “nice guy,” and that’s just not what the women he dated in the past have been looking for. However, he loves to make women laugh, so we hope Jessica has a good sense of humor.

