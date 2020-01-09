Married at First Sight Season 10 Couples Predictions: First Impressions

Married at First Sight, Lifetime’s experimental reality series featuring couples who met at the alter, airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. Season 10 features five couples as they navigate their lives with their new “stranger” spouses: Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael.

Knowing the difficulties each couple faces when it comes to marrying somebody they’ve never laid eyes on before raises the question – did it work? Which couples will make it in the end, and who will go their separate ways? How accurate were the experts when they paired up the couples this season?

At this moment it’s still too early to tell who is still together and who has split up, especially considering contractual obligations to Lifetime stops the couples from revealing too much in terms of their current relationship status. However, we’ve got a few early ideas on who we think will last this season based on our impressions of the couples when they first met and tied the knot. Read on for our MAFS season 10 predictions (warning: some spoilers from Season 10 Episode 2 ahead, so if you’re not caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you, turn back now!):

Katie and Derek

Katie Conrad is a 25-year-old mental health professional from Virginia. The reality star grew up with divorced parents, and after years of struggling to meet the right man and make a lasting connection, Katie reached out to the MAFS experts to help her find “the one.” Derek Sherman, 26, is a cyber security engineer who was raised by his tight-knit family in Maryland. Although his parents are also divorced, Derek still believes in the institution of marriage and is hoping to find his dream girl by the end of his MAFS experience.

Based on first our impressions of Katie and Derek during their wedding ceremony, we believe the two have a strong chance at making things work. The couple seemed to be genuinely interested in each other during the wedding reception and even stole a few kisses while dancing, and the two clicked well during their first private encounter. However, due to Katie’s ex texting her shortly before the wedding, we believe the couple will have some ups and downs throughout the season, considering Katie was starting to have second thoughts right before her wedding day.

Taylor and Brandon

Taylor Dunklin is a 27-year-old research scientist from Pittsburgh; the reality star was raised by her mother, who she credits for helping her become the strong, independent woman she is today. Despite having an absent father growing up, Taylor still believes in true love, and is confident the experts will match her with her soulmate. Brandon Reid, 34, is a sales manager who was raised in Washington D.C., where Season 10 takes place. Brandon is incredibly close to his family and is hoping the MAFS experts will help him find a woman who shares his same values regarding family, marriage and love.

Our first impression of Taylor and Brandon was awkward, to say the least. Not only did the rings not fit properly during the ceremony, Brandon tried to whisk Taylor away before they were actually pronounced man and wife, forcing the officiant to call them back to the stage. Although Taylor was clearly attempting to make conversation and get to know her husband during their first private meeting, Brandon didn’t make it very easy for the two to connect; however, he did admit to being nervous and having issues with anxiety, and he did just marry a stranger, so we are chalking the awkwardness up to nerves for the time being. However, as it stands right now, we don’t believe these two will last for very long if they don’t find a way to get over the initial uncomfortable tension of their first meeting.

Jessica and Austin

Jessica Studer, 31, hails from Ohio and is a nurse manager with an identical twin sister. Her parents have been together for 35 years, so the reality star learned the value of a strong marriage from her mom and dad; she hopes to find someone with whom she can also share a lasting relationship with. Austin Hurd, also 31, grew up in Maryland with his parents and siblings, and has a strong sense of family values; both reality stars have been ready for marriage for some time and are looking forward to the MAFS experiment.

Although Austin didn’t necessarily have “the look” Jessica was hoping for, both reality stars appeared to be enjoying each other’s company from the moment they met at the alter. Jessica and Austin already seemed to connect through their silly jokes and sense of humor, and they both appeared to be having fun getting to know each other over champagne. There was still some (expected) awkwardness between the two, but both Jessica and Austin appeared to be trying to overcome the tension and get to know each other, so we believe these two have a good shot and making things work in the end.

Meka and Michael

Meka Jones is a 25-year-old Baltimore native, and is the oldest of five children; her mother raised Meka and her siblings as a single parent, so the reality star takes after her strong, hard-working, independent mother. Meka’s husband-to-be, Michael Watson, was raised in Washington D.C. by his aunt, who adopted him following the death of his mother. Michael was raised with a strong family bond and hopes to find a woman who shares the same values. Meka and Michael joined MAFS with the hopes of finding a soulmate after years of unsuccessful relationships, and both are hopeful about their future together.

We will update this post with our first impressions of Meka and Michael following next week’s episode, after the network airs their wedding day.

Mindy and Zach

Mindy Shiben, a 34-year-old figure skating coach from Maryland, still believes in true love, despite her parents’ divorce. After the unexpected death of her younger sister, Mindy decided she didn’t want to waste anymore time dating, so she reached out to the MAFS experts to help her find her soulmate. She was matched with Zach Justice, a 32-year-old fitness professional who was raised in Georgia. Zach believes that “family is everything,” and like Mindy, his parents are also divorced. Zach is confident that the experts will find him his dream woman, and is hopeful about their future together.

We will add our thoughts on Mindy and Zach following next week’s episode, after the two tie the knot. Season 10 Episode 3, titled “I Married a Stranger,” airs on Wednesday, January 15 at 8 p.m. EST, so stay tuned for our updated “Couples Predictions” post!

In the meantime, what did you think of tonight’s episode and the new Season 10 couples? Who do you think will make it and find their “happily ever after” and who do you think will call it quits, based on your first impressions? Take our poll below! (We will add the last two couples to the poll next week!)

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight.

