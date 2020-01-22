Are Katie & Derek Still Together? MAFS Update & Predictions

Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman, one of five couples featuring on Season 10 of Lifetime’s hit experimental reality series Married at First Sight, had an immediate connection when the two first met at the alter, and enjoyed a flirty, fun wedding following their nuptials.

However, clips of the upcoming season shows some trouble in paradise on the horizon for the reality couple. A clip from last week’s episode shows Derek telling the cameras that his wife is being a “bitch,” later on this season, so fans might be wondering if the pair is still together today.

Although it’s still a bit too soon to tell (we likely won’t know for sure until the season wraps up), we’ve got some thoughts on what might go down between the two in the end. Warning: some light Married at First Sight relationship spoilers on Katie and Derek ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before Decision Day, or if you’re not caught up to tonight’s episode! Read on for our MAFS predictions on Katie and Derek:

We Believe the Couple Has a Strong Chance of Making Things Work in the End

Based on first our impressions of Katie and Derek during their wedding ceremony, we believe the two have a strong chance at making things work. Both reality stars seemed to be genuinely interested in each other during the wedding reception and even stole a few kisses while dancing, taking pictures and sharing dinner. The two also clicked well during their first private encounter, and seemed to have a lot in common.

However, after Katie’s ex texted her shortly before their wedding, we believe the couple will have some ups and downs throughout the season, considering Katie was starting to have second thoughts right before her wedding day. Upcoming clips of the series also shows the two having a few arguments, with Derek telling the cameras that it’s hard to deal with Katie when she’s being a “bitch,” so the two will definitely have some obstacles to overcome before they can reach their happily ever after.

A recent poll shared by Heavy saw Katie and Derek tied in first place with Jessica and Austin for couples who fans think will stay together on Decision Day, so it appears fans have a good feeling about the couple as well. You can click the “Couples Predictions” link at the end of this article to check out the poll and see our predictions.

Some Former MAFS Couples Are Unsure About Their Relationship

Former MAFS couples Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd shared their thoughts on Katie and Derek while watching the reality couple’s wedding, which aired earlier this month. When Danielle asked her husband if be thinks the two will make it, Bobby was unsure.

“No,” Bobby told his wife during the January 9 broadcast of Married at First Sight: Couples Couch, which features former MAFS couples offering commentary on Season 10 episodes. Danielle added that she was going to say no as well.

Meanwhile, Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta (another former couple), noted that Katie appeared to be very happy and excited with the expert’s choice, but added that it was a bit too early to tell what would happen between the two.

Fans will just have to keep tuning in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch Katie and Derek on Married at First Sight and see how everything plays out for the reality couple in the end. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

