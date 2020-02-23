Lisa & Usman on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4

Lisa and Usman, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, feature on Season 4 of the popular TLC spinoff. The new season airs Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST, and follows eight couples as they attempt to find love in different corners of the world.

As is the case with most of the Season 4 couples, Lisa, 52, met Usman, 30, through social media. Usman, better known by his stage name “SojaBoy,” is a popular musician and entertainer in Nigeria who has a sizable social media following and many female fans, which doesn’t sit well with Lisa.

Due to a verbally abusive, unfaithful ex-husband, Lisa has some serious trust issues when it comes to dating; she frequently confronts the women who leave heart emojis and comments on Usman’s Instagram page, which has put a deep strain on her relationship with the Nigerian native. The couple is also facing issues with Usman’s mother, who doesn’t support their relationship.

Here’s what we know about Lisa and Usman ahead of tonight’s premiere:

Lisa & Usman Have a 22-Year Age Difference & a Similar Storyline to Angela & Michael

This long-distance relationship is heating up quick! Tune in to the season premiere of #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days tomorrow at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/JXM0ac0b38 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) February 23, 2020

In the promo above, Lisa notes that she never thought she’d find love again, until she met Usman. A clip of her Nigerian fiance sees him telling Lisa that she looks “so nice and delicious,” while Lisa tells the cameras that Usman “fulfills every desire that [she] wants,” although she does tell a friend that the two have yet to be intimate.

“The only thing he has not fulfilled is the actual physical touch, and you cannot base a relationship on that,” Lisa tells her friend while the two have lunch together. When her friends asks what she’s going to do if the “sex is whack,” Lisa responds that she has a “secret weapon” to make sure her first time with Usman is perfect.

Lisa also notes that Usman is 30-years-old, which means the two have an age difference of 22 years, so it’s obvious these two are going to deal with some of the same issues Angela and Michael dealt with throughout their time on 90 Day. We expect some pushback from Lisa’s friends and family who believe Usman is using Lisa for a green card, and, based on promos, Usman’s loved ones don’t support their relationship either, as his mother refuses to give her blessing for them to get married.

Lisa Doesn’t Like How Many Women Message Usman & Comment on His Instagram Photos

First Look: "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" Season 4!Season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, February 23 at 8pm ET/PT, with the franchise’s first-ever same-sex couple. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2019-12-17T19:27:34.000Z

In the clip above, Lisa notes that she is “traveling seven thousand miles to meet the man of [her] dreams.” She also notes that he’s a “celebrity in Nigeria,” and claims he even wrote a song for her. However, Lisa also makes it very clear that she does not appreciate other women talking to her man, whether they are commenting on his photos, DMing him on Instagram, or snapping photos with him at concerts.

“I cannot deal with his female fans,” she tells the cameras at the 2:05 mark. Another clip shows her telling him to “get rid of these f–king two-bit whores and get it straight,” to which Usman responds, “But I am not your husband yet,” so it’s clear that Lisa’s jealousy is going to play a major role in their storyline this season.

The two will also be having some issues with intimacy, as shown in the promo. Usman notes that Lisa is only “70 percent of what [he] expected,” but it’s not clear if he’s talking about her looks, her body, or her personality, so fans will just have to keep watching to see how their relationship unfolds.

Tune in Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage and reality TV news!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Cast Spoilers & Couples