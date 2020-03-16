John Legend’s ‘The Voice’ Team 2020: Contestants So Far 3/16

Team John Legend on The Voice 2020 consists of seven contestants right now, making his team the smallest of Season 18 so far. Team Legend currently includes the following artists: Nelson Cade III, Darius Lyles, Zach Day, Thunderstorm Artis, Cammwess, Zan Fiskum and Mike Jerel.

NBC’s description of the new episode, titled “Blind Auditions Part 5,” reads, “Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fifth and final night of blind auditions … The vocalists compete to be selected by one of the coaches and fight for a chance to be named ‘The Voice.’”

Although Legend’s team is trailing by one contestant, we expect his group to grow after the March 16 episode airs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back for updates. Keep reading for a rundown of Team Legend 2020:

Legend’s Team Will Likely Grow During Tonight’s Final Round of Blind Auditions

Legend has a pretty impressive roster of performers already, despite the fact that he’s one down artist compared to the other three judges. Legend scooped up Nelson Cade III, Darius Lyles and Zach Day during the first two rounds of blind auditions; he added Thunderstorm Artis and Cammwess during Round 3, and Zan Fiskum and Mike Jerel joined Team Legend during the fourth round of blind auditions on March 9. You can read more about each of the contestants here.

Because tonight’s March 16 episode of the show is the final round of auditions, viewers can expect some serious competition and growing rivalries between the four judges as they continue building their teams with hopeful contestants vying for a record deal and a cash prize of $100,000.

As mentioned above, Heavy will update this post as the teams continue to grow. Check back after the episode airs for updates on all four teams. In the meantime, you can find more coverage on The Voice, including weekly live spoilers and information on the individual artists by clicking here.

Check Out Team Kelly, Team Blake & Team Nick Below

Team Kelly, Blake and Nick are all tied with eight contestants as of Monday, March 16. We will update the teams shortly after the episode airs, so be sure to check back to see who else makes it through the blind auditions. You can click on the links below for more information on each of the teams.

Team Kelly:

Tayler Green, 27

Megan Danielle, 17

Chelle, 18

Sarah Collins, 18

Samantha Howell, 19

Anaya Cheyenne, 16

Jules, 15

Mandi Thomas, 33

Team Blake:

Todd Tilghman, 41

Todd Michael Hall, 50

Levi Watkins, 14

Toneisha Harris, 44

Joie Fulco, 22

Jamal Corrie, 26

Jacob Daniel Murphy, 27

Jon Mullins, 32

Team Nick:

Tate Brusa, 16

Joanna Serenko, 18

Arei Moon, 28

Samuel Wilko, 39

Allegra Miles, 16

Jacob Miller, 29

Michael Williams, 18

Roderick Chambers, 38

The description for next week’s March 23 episode reads, “The ‘Battle Rounds’ begin, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet. After the vocal face-off, each coach must choose which artist from their team is the strongest to move forward to the ‘Knockout Rounds.’ Each coach has one steal and in a new twist, one save, that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.”

New episodes of The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can find more coverage on The Voice here.

