Whitney & Chase Update on MBFFL: Are They Still Together?

Whitney Thore and Chase Severino are still together today and stronger than ever. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life stars are busy planning their wedding and celebrating the big engagement finale of Season 7, which airs Tuesday, March 24, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC.

The reality stars got engaged last year in October while the two were on vacation in Paris. Although neither star has publicly released any details about their upcoming nuptials, Chase tagged Whitney in a Valentine’s Day post on Instagram, which hinted at a either a late 2020 wedding, or a ceremony in 2021. The post reads, “Happy Valentine’s Day, my love. Can’t wait for next year when we’re husband and wife.”

Here’s what we know about Chase and Whitney’s relationship today:

Whitney is Considering a Destination Wedding in Paris

Chase proposed to Whitney on October 9, 2019 while the two were vacationing in Paris, according to the reality star. The couple kept their engagement under wraps for two months until they finally shared the big news with fans on Instagram in December.

“Chase and I got engaged on October 9th in Paris and I’m quite possibly the happiest woman alive,” the reality star captioned the photo. “It has been REAL hard to keep this a secret! New season starts Tuesday, JANUARY 7 at 8/7c on @tlc. Can’t wait to share this with y’all! #MyBigFatFabLife.”

After Whitney returned to Paris on a girls trip in December, the reality star took to Instagram to ask fans what they thought about the two getting married in France. The post above reads, “So, fun fact: I’m actually back in Paris right now … and I almost think [Chase] and I should just get married here too! I have not mentioned this to him yet, but what do y’all think?”

Her followers had mixed reactions to the news, with some loving the romantic idea, and others suggesting they keep it simple and stay in the states since destination weddings are hard on guests. However, Chase had his own thoughts on the suggestion and joked that his “Italian ancestors would be rolling in their graves lol,” so Paris might be out of the question.

Whitney and Chase have yet to release any new details, plans or updates on their wedding, so the reality stars are likely still in the process of planning everything out. However, if the couple decides to get married sometime this year, fans can expect to see their nuptials play out on Season 8 of MBFFL.

The Reality Stars Frequently Post About Each Other on Social Media

It’s clear the couple is still together today and happier than ever, based on a quick glance at their social media pages. Both stars frequently post pictures of one another on Instagram, like each other’s pictures, and tag each other in different updates.

Whitney’s most recent post was a promo of the finale episode, and Chase posted some super cute pictures of the two of them out with friends a few weeks ago, so it’s clear the two are still just as smitten as they were when they met.

Another photo, which can be viewed above, shows the two posing together outside. Whitney captioned the picture, “[Chase] didn’t want me to post this because he thinks he looks bad but I always think he’s cute,” and Chase adorably added, “I’m alright with this being posted – you look amazing in the leopard.”

The Season 7 finale of My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesday, March 24 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

