Avery & Ash 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Avery and Ash, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have had a fairly drama-free storyline so far, aside from some evident insecurities on Avery’s end. Although the reality couple split up several times before filming even began, there is definitely chemistry between the two and both reality stars appear to want to make things work with each other.

However, Avery has discussed her ongoing concern about Ash’s career as a relationship coach several times on the show, and she’s broken up with Ash on three different occasions before, so there are obviously some underlying issues in their relationship, despite their relatively mild love story.

So what’s going on with Avery and Ash today? Are they still together or did they split up for a fourth and final time? Although it’s too early to tell for certain if the two are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship:

Avery Has Serious Trust Issues & Broke Up With Ash Three Times Before

How Avery Met Ash | 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysWhile their online connection is strong, Avery worries that Ash says all the right things because of his profession Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-02-25T17:00:01.000Z

Although it’s obvious the reality stars are smitten with each other, Avery has some serious trust issues regarding Ash’s career, which has led to three breakups in nine months of dating. Avery said earlier in the season that she’s also concerned that Ash “knows all the right things to say” to a woman, so she isn’t sure he is who he says he is.

Avery notes in the clip above, “I’m traveling to the other side of the world to experience love, and I’m risking a lot. There’s always the possibility that Ash is not the person he’s been portraying himself as.” She adds, “In the nine months that we’ve been dating, I’ve broken up with Ash three times.”

She’s admitted in recent episodes that she broke up with Ash once because he was moving too fast (after he posted pictures of matching bracelets he bought for them on Instagram), and once because he refused to tell a flirty client that he was in a relationship. She hasn’t revealed why they broke up for a third time, but it’s obvious these two have some serious trust issues to overcome before they can find their “happily ever after.”

Is Ash Hiding Avery From His Clients? | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysAvery questions Ash's professional relationships. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-04-19T14:00:23.000Z

“Early in our relationship, Ash sent a text exchange that he had with a client that was hitting on him, to prove that he ignores any flirtatious advances from his clients,” Avery says in the clip above. “But what I find most disturbing is that he did not actually say that he was even in a relationship, and it did lead to one of our breakups.”

Ash also made a comment about being “single” during the April 19 episode while Avery was confronting him about how he presents himself to clients (and how he doesn’t inform them that he’s unavailable), which left Avery doubting their relationship and Ash’s commitment more than ever.

It’s Unclear if Avery & Ash Are Still Together Today

It’s unclear at this time if Avery and Ash are still together today. Contractual obligations to TLC stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship while the show is still airing, and neither of their Instagram pages reveal much about their love lives at the moment. However, it’s not uncommon for reality stars to refrain from posting much about their relationship while the show is still airing, especially if their relationship is a bit rocky on the show.

After snooping briefly through both of their social media pages, it doesn’t look like the two follow each other on Instagram at the moment. Nevertheless, Avery recently posted a throwback picture of the two exploring Australia together, so it appears they might still be together today, or at least on friendly enough terms that Avery feels comfortable posting memories of Ash.

“Exploring the Northern Territory of Australia with Ash. I’m so happy Ash took me here, it was the most beautiful place I had ever seen,” Avery captioned the April 6 photo above. She also reach out to her fans for advice on her relationship ahead of the April 19 episode, asking whether or not she was overthinking her issues with Ash.

“I do wonder though, am I overthinking these kinds of things, or should I be giving Ash a break with the concerns I have?” she wrote on the video above. “Not insinuating you have a gf when a client is basically asking if you have one, but deciding not to even bring it up for professional reasons, is that accurate or normal? Asking all my professionals out there that deal with this kind of stuff.”

The way she worded the question – “should I be giving Ash a break with the concerns I have?” – sounds like it’s in the present tense, so the two might possibly still be together today, but working through some of the same issues highlighted on the show. It’s too early to tell at this point, so fans will just have to wait and see how their love story plays out over the next few episodes.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days S4 Couples Still Together Predictions