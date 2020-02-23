90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Premiere Date & Schedule

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 premieres this Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. The couples featured on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days include seven new pairs and one returning, fan-favorite couple; Darcey and Tom will be returning this season, alongside the franchise’s first ever same-sex couple, Stephanie and Erika. The other couples include: Ed and Rosemarie, Yolanda and Williams, Avery and Ash, Geoffrey and Varya, Lisa and Usman and David and Lana.

Here’s what you need to know about the highly-anticipated new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, including the title and synopsis of the first few episodes and the schedule for the new season:

New Episodes Air Sunday Nights at 8 p.m. EST on TLC

There will likely be between 10 and 13 episodes of the regular season, followed by two “Couples Tell All” finale episodes at the end of the season. The franchise typically splits the finale into two parts, and the first three seasons of the show featured 13, 10 and 13 episodes respectively, so we expect Season 4 to feature at least as many.

The TLC description for the premiere episode, titled “Love Can’t Wait,” reads, “Ed, Avery, Geoffrey, Lisa, Stephanie, Yolanda, and David are on a mission to meet their overseas soulmates in person for the very first time. Nothing can stop them from seeing if their dreams of love can become a reality, and Darcey returns for some answers.” (airs February 23, 2020)

The synopsis for Episode 2, titled “Great Expectations,” reads, “Darcey decodes mixed messages from Tom. Ed packs gifts for his queen. Yolanda has a confusing conversation with Williams. Geoffrey begins his journey to Russia. Avery seeks her parents approval, and Lisa’s friends are concerned for her safety.” (airs March 1, 2020)

New episodes will air on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST following the Season 4 premiere, and each episode will be approximately two hours long, with commercials. There are no episode descriptions for the rest of the season on TLC or IMDb at this time, but Heavy will update this post or release a full schedule as soon as more information is known about the new season.

The New Season Features the First Same-Sex Couple in Franchise History

The new season features the first-ever same-sex couple in the history of 90 Day Fiancé: Stephanie Matto, a New York native, met her soulmate Erika Owens, who hails from Australia, online. The two started talking and quickly sparked up a romantic relationship, although Stephanie has yet to come out to her parents as bi-sexual.

“I’m in love with somebody from across the world, and that somebody is a girl,” Matto, 29, says in a promo for the new season. “Erika’s my first serious female relationship. I identify as bisexual, and I’ve always been attracted to women but I’ve only had public relationships with men,” she told the New York Post.

Although Stephanie is excited to travel to Australia, the social-media influencer has another challenge to overcome before she can meet her new beau. In 2017, Stephanie was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a condition in which the body doesn’t produce enough new blood cells, which leads to extreme fatigue, uncontrolled bleeding and a high chance of infection. She says in the promo that a “common cold can kill” her, so fans will get a chance to see how their story unfolds this season.

