90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

The official TLC description for the new season of Before the 90 Days reads, “Follow couples who have an existing relationship online, but haven’t met in person. We’ll experience their journey as they travel to the other’s foreign country for the first time in an attempt to establish an in-person relationship and start the K-1 visa process.”

Darcey Silva & Tom Brooks

Fans should already be familiar with Tom and Darcey‘s brand of crazy, as the two appeared on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days. Darcey and Tom are back this season and it looks like they are attempting to work through some of their issues from last season, although promos promise some tension between the two regarding a new lady in Tom’s life. Tom also makes a comment to Darcey about gaining weight in another promo, so it should be interesting to say how their love story plays out this season.

Darcey’s Instagram: darceysilva and Facebook

Tom’s Instagram: tombrooks_tv and Facebook

Geoffrey Paschel & Varya Malina

Geoffrey and Varya met online through an international dating site, and despite the chemistry the two had while chatting online, it’s clear from the last few episodes that they are having trouble finding (and keeping) that same spark after finally meeting in person. Geoffrey is also keeping a few secrets from Varya regarding his past (including a long and somewhat disturbing criminal history), so these two have a lot to work through this season if they are going to find their “happily ever after.”

Geoffrey’s Instagram: 90daygeoffrey and Facebook

Varya’s Instagram page is no longer active, although it was recently. We will update this article if she reactivates her page or starts a new one.

Stephanie Matto & Erika Owens

Stephanie and Erika are the first same-sex couple to ever appear on the series, so we’re looking forward to watching their storyline play out this season. Stephanie, who is a YouTube influencer, connected with Erika through social media, and the two immediately hit it off. What started as a strong friendship quickly blossomed into a romantic relationship, and although Stephanie has yet to break it to her family that she’s bisexual, the two are planning to meet in Australia to see where their relationship goes.

Stephanie’s Instagram: stepankamatto, Facebook and YouTube

Erika’s Instagram: glitterbuggin and Facebook

Lisa Hamme & Usman aka SojaBoy

Lisa and Usman also connected through social media, and although Lisa is 20 years older than Usman, the two quickly fell in love and Usman proposed. However, Usman’s music career as the popular Nigerian artist SojaBoy is taking its toll on Lisa, who isn’t comfortable with Usman’s female fans messaging him on Instagram. It’s clear that Lisa’s jealousy is going to be a major part of their story this season, and we expect their age difference will also play a role in how things work out for the two.

Lisa’s Instagram: _90_day_babygirl_lisa and Facebook

Usman’s Instagram: officialsojaboy and Facebook

Ed Brown & Rosemarie

Ed and Rosemarie met online and had an immediate connection; although the two have a 31-year age gap, they quickly fell in love over the course of their three-month relationship, and now Ed is flying to the Philippines to meet Rose in person and hopefully propose. However, Ed hasn’t been honest with Rose about a variety of important things, including his height and the fact that he doesn’t want anymore children, and Rose refuses to discuss her past with Ed, so the two definitely have some issues to work through this season.

Ed’s Instagram: thisisbiged and Facebook. Ed’s dog Teddy also has an Instagram account!

Rosemarie Instagram: TBD (we know they met on social media, so we’ll find it!)

Yolanda Leak & Williams

Yolanda and Williams met through social media after Williams “slid into [Yolanda’s] DM’s,” according to the reality star. Although Yolanda quickly fell in love with Williams, she has yet to video-chat with her English beau, which has her children worried that he might be catfishing their mother. Every time she attempts to FaceTime Williams he claims his camera is broken, so “he can see her but she can’t see him.” Yolanda is preparing to fly to England to meet Williams in person, so we’ll see how that pans out.

Yolanda’s Instagram: dietnot2017

Williams Instagram: TBD (considering their main storyline involves the possibility that Williams is catfishing Yolanda, we have yet to track his page down, but we will keep looking!)

David Murphey & Lana

David and Lana, whose storyline strongly resembles Caesar and Maria’s “love” story from Season 3, met through a Ukrainian dating website, and have been together for seven years. David admitted to spending upwards of $100,000 on Lana throughout their relationship, but the two have never met in person. Although he attempted to meet her several times, Lana always had a different excuse for ghosting him, so we have a feeling the Ukrainian beauty is either catfishing David, or is just scamming the 60-year-old computer programmer for money.

David’s Instagram: davidjmurphey and Facebook

Lana’s Instagram: TBD (there is some speculation on her social media pages and what her real name might be … click here if you are interested).

Avery Warner & Ash Naeck

Avery and Ash met through social media and have one of the rockiest beginnings to a relationship in 90 Day history. Although Avery is getting ready to fly to Australia to meet Ash in person, the two have already broken up several times throughout the course of their short relationship, due to Avery’s insecurities about Ash’s job as a relationship coach. Avery also doesn’t like how much time Ash spends with single women, and she isn’t sure if he is the man he says he is because “he knows all the right things to say.” We’ll get a chance to see their love story play out this season, although we expect a few more bumps in the road for these two in the coming weeks.

