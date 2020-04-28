Emily & Sasha 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Now?

Emily and Sasha Larina, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and raising their son Davidka in the U.S. The reality stars featured on Season 7 of the series; the two met at a gym while Emily was teaching in Russia and quickly fell in love before finding out they were expecting their first child together.

Both 90 Day stars are featured on the new limited 90 Day Fiancé miniseries, Self-Quarantined, where they document their lives in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what you need to know about Emily and Sasha and what they’ve been up to ahead of Self-Quarantined:

Sasha Was Extremely Ill in Late March & Wasn’t Sure if He Had COVID

Sasha started exhibiting symptoms of the virus late last month, so their clips on Self-Quarantined will likely cover his illness, diagnosis and recovery. The reality star posted about his illness on Instagram and said he had “never felts so bad in [his] life.”

“’What does not kill you, makes you stronger,'” the Russian reality star captioned the photo above. “This two weeks was a really tough for me. I’ve never been feeling so bad in my life. I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. My body temperature was a extremely high. I didn’t know what kind of virus I’ve got but it was awful. I lost so many body resources to fight that ailment. I still feel weak and trying to regain all I’ve lost.”

He also thanked his wife for her support while he was sick. “Thank you my dear @emily.larina for your care and support. I would probably went crazy without your help. Also want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me in that hard time.“

Despite Sasha’s Illness, Emily Promises Plenty of Laughter, Silliness & Clips of the Baby on Self-Quarantined

According to an interview with Entertainment Tonight, fans can expect to see plenty of ups and downs throughout their quarantine journey, but Emily also promises lots of smiles, love and clips of the baby. “They’ll see a lot of cute baby and they’ll see Sasha play with the baby and they’ll see me working and dealing with having the family here,” said Emily, who’s currently quarantining with Sasha, their son, as well as her father, stepmother and 15-year-old sister. “I hope that they see more of the silliness between us and more smiles and happiness.”

Both reality stars frequently post updates about their lives on Instagram, including pictures of Davidka as he grows. Emily recently gushed about how strong Sasha has been throughout the entire ordeal, even while he was sick.

“This man is nothing but a provider,” Emily captioned the lengthy post above. “He’s been symptom free for 2 weeks, so I suggested we look for temporary jobs for him while the gyms are closed. Without hesitation he said, ‘Yes, of course.’ If there is a barrier to communicating with his sons in Russia, he sends a smartphone so he can talk to them everyday. He uses what he earns to provide for us and his family abroad. He takes care of the baby during the day while I work on all the craziness COVID-19 has caused in the HR world … He is always trying to build a better life and a better future for me and his sons.”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

