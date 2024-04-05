Andy Cohen Predicts Split Bravo Couple Will Get Back Together

Andy Cohen thinks Bravo TV couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright could get back together.

In March 2024, the former “Vanderpump Rules” stars confirmed they separated after nearly five years of marriage. The news came weeks before their new show “The Valley,” premiered on Bravo, causing some fans to speculate that the split was a PR stunt to promote the new series.

Speaking on his radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” on April 3, 2024, Cohen reflected on Cartwright’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” one night prior. “I thought that Brittany was very open. I appreciated her honesty,” the Bravo host said.

He then addressed a “Work the Polls’ segment in which 88 percent of viewers said Cartwright should not get back with Taylor. “She knew where those votes were going,” Cohen said of Cartwright. “She really did.”

Still, he added, “Will they get back together? I don’t know. I think they might.”

Andy Cohen Said Jax & Brittany Could Get Divorced & Be on ‘The Valley’

On March 19, “The Valley” premiered on Bravo. The series focuses on a friend group of five couples—Taylor and Cartwright, Jesse and Michelle Laly, Danny and Nia Booko, Jason and Janet Caperna, and Kristen Doute and her boyfriend Luke Broderick—as they “trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley,” per a teaser from Bravo. Ahead of the series premiere, two of the couples –Taylor and Cartwright and Jesse and Michelle Lally— separated.

On his radio show, Cohen said he was encouraged by Cartwright’s comments about co-parenting with Taylor. The two have a son, Cruz, who turns 3 in April. “She said he’s a great dad, which I loved hearing,” Cohen said. “I really loved hearing that.”

When co-host John Hill noted that Cartwright and Taylor probably need to reconcile “for the show”, Cohen begged to differ.

“Well, no,” he said. “They could be separated on that show. They could be divorced. Look at Tom and Ariana [from ‘Vanderpump Rules’]. [The show] it’s about couples getting along, co-parenting, friend group.”

“They could also exist as a divorced couple on that show. Co-parenting,” Cohen added.

Brittany Cartwright Said Things Are Still ‘Up in the Air’ With Her & Jax Taylor

Cartwright shared a lot of details about the split, and the reason for it, on the April 2, 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” “Everything’s kind of up in the air right now,” she said of her status with Taylor. “I feel like I’m really strong right now. I feel like I’ve grown a lot in the past couple years, especially after having Cruz. I’ve gotten so much stronger and I feel like I deserve better.”

The Kentucky native also confirmed that she is still living in an Airbnb after vacating the Valley Village home she owns with Taylor. She said co-parenting Cruz has been “fine” and that “Jax is a great father.”

When Cohen pressed “The Valley” star for details on what led to the split, she explained, “We just had a horrible fight and it was like a veil was lifted and I noticed everything wrong. You know they always say like a woman can hit her breaking point and then it’s like hard to come back from that.”

Cartwright denied that there was infidelity in her marriage. “Not that I’m aware of, I don’t think so, I really don’t think so,” she told Cohen.

“It got to the point where we fought about everything,” she added of the reason for the split. “A cabinet would be open and I was mad that he didn’t shut a cabinet. Like it could be anything at that point. It was just a very toxic situation that I felt like I needed to remove myself from.”

Cartwright previously told Page Six that she would no longer settle for how things were in her marriage. “We’ve been together nine years, and people stop appreciating and take you for granted after some time, and that should never happen in a marriage,” she told the outlet in March. “So, that’s what I’m trying to get back, and if it doesn’t come back, we won’t get back together.”

