Andy Cohen Analyzes Raquel Leviss on Radio Show

Andy Cohen addressed the third and final episode of the three-part “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion the day after it aired and shared his theory about Raquel Leviss’ behavior in the episode.

Leviss was accused by her co-stars and by fans of not showing emotion or remorse for her actions during the reunion, either on stage or while watching the first part from her trailer. On Cohen’s SiriusXM show “Radio Andy,” the reunion host said he thought Leviss’ behavior showed that she didn’t consider the show to be real life.

Cohen brought up as an example the “striking” moment in part 2 of the VPR reunion that showed Leviss reacting from her trailer to Scheana Shay’s emotional on-stage outburst. Shay had opened up tearfully about the scandal’s impact on her as she’d previously considered Leviss and Tom Sandoval to be two of her closest friends. In her trailer, Leviss said she felt “more realizations and more regrets” and that she should have written Shay a personal note.

“It was so striking when [Leviss] said in part 2 of the reunion when Scheana is crying her eyes out and Raquel was like ‘Oh maybe I should have sent her a note,'” Cohen recounted. “I thought that Raquel thought she was in some simulation of being on the show, ‘Vanderpump Rules’… and suddenly everyone was paying attention to her.” He added, “I think in her mind it wasn’t real.”

Cohen said that for the cast on the show, “everything is real.” He added, “They live their lives on the show, off the show, whether the cameras are there or not. So I think for Scheana, everything that’s happening is her real life, and for Raquel, her saying, I should have sent a card…” Cohen finished.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Andy Cohen Spoke About Tom Sandoval’s Comments During the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion as Well

Play

Andy's Take on VPR's Reunion Bombshell & Theory on Raquel Radio Andy's Andy Cohen and John Hill talk about last night's jaw-dropping bombshell on part three of the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion. Plus, Andy shares his take on what's really going on with Raquel Leviss. Hear Andy Cohen Live Monday thru Friday at 10am ET/PT, only on Radio Andy – SiriusXM 102, and anytime on the… 2023-06-08T13:59:47Z

While unpacking the final episode of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, Cohen shared that another shocking moment for him was Sandoval’s comment about Ariana Madix wearing a t-shirt the last time they were intimate. “Tom Sandoval made a comment that the last time he and Ariana had sex, she was wearing a t-shirt and that it was not hot,” Cohen shared.

He said when he heard it, he thought it would “upset women to their core” because there are so many people who struggle with self-confidence and body issues. “And by the way, Ariana herself in past seasons of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ has talked about not feeling good about her body,” he added. “So to weaponize that is, it was so cringy… I’ve got to assume people were upset by that.”

Andy Cohen Also Speculated That Raquel Leviss Might Have Been ‘Medicated’ at the Reunion Taping

Play

Andy Cohen & Scheana Shay Breakdown Raquel's Shocking 'Vanderpump Rules' Reveal | Making A Scene Andy Cohen, Scheana Shay and Bravo and Bravo/NBC executives Alex Baskin and Erica Forstadt reveal all the behind-the-scenes details you didn't see at the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion. Here's how everything went down from Ariana Madix's revenge dress to Scheana Shay's BTS video taken from her trailer (100 feet away from Raquel). Plus, find out who… 2023-06-08T02:40:58Z

The third reunion episode showed Leviss joining the cast on stage to discuss her affair with Sandoval. Leviss and Sandoval both said that they were in love with each other but weren’t sure what would happen between them in the future.

Leviss was confronted by her co-stars for not showing much emotion on stage, prompting Cohen to speculate to Variety that she was perhaps “medicated.” He said, “When I saw how unemotional she was, it made me think she was either really medicated or really out of touch with her role in everything,” he shared, adding that he has concerns about her mental health.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’