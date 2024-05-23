‘Real Housewives’ Star Thinks Ariana Madix Made a ‘Distasteful’ Remark at VPR Reunion

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson did not appreciate a comment made by “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

During the May 16 episode of her podcast, “Popping Off,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp, Simpson discussed the first part of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion.

The RHOC star referenced a moment wherein “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Lisa Vanderpump discussed closing her West Hollywood restaurant, PUMP Restaurant Lounge. Vanderpump stated that despite closing the establishment, she considers the business “successful,” as it was “in existence for 10 years.” Madix appeared to question Vanderpump’s remark by quietly saying, “Really?”

“You’re talking about someone that did run a successful business for 10 years. And then she makes that comment like, ‘Really?’ I don’t know, I just thought it was off-putting. I thought it was distasteful,” said Simpson on the “Popping Off” podcast episode.

Simpson clarified that she believed the moment could have been edited.

“I don’t know if it was editing. I guess, you could have stuck the ‘Really’ on there,” stated the RHOC star.

Mellencamp interjected that she believed Vanderpump and Madix could have “some animosity” toward each other. She stated that she thinks her former RHOBH co-star made negative comments about Madix and her castmate, Katie Maloney‘s West Hollywood sandwich shop, Something About Her, which opened on May 22.

“[Vanderpump and Madix] feel some kind of way about each other. And it’s not being spoken about,” said Mellencamp.

Katie Maloney Addressed Whether Lisa Vanderpump Was ‘Jealous’ of Ariana Madix’s Fame

During the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3, Maloney and Madix appeared on a panel. While sitting on stage, Maloney was asked if she believed Vanderpump “harbor[s] jealousy toward Ariana for her post-Scandoval fame.” As fans are aware, Madix was offered several career opportunities following her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, in 2023.

Maloney stated she did not know if Vanderpump was jealous of Madix. She asked the audience, “Do you guys think she does?” When several audience members replied, “Yes,” Maloney stated, “You guys said it, not me.”

Lisa Vanderpump Shared if She Will Be Visiting Something About Her

During a May 2024 interview with Page Six, Vanderpump shared whether she intended to visit Something About Her. The restaurateur stated she wanted to give Madix and Maloney a couple of weeks to find their footing before she ordered something off their menu.

“I’m going to give them a minute — I don’t invite anybody to my restaurants for the first two weeks. I want a minute to sort out all the problems, before I say, ‘We’re open.’ I mean, they’re open. But let’s give them a minute,” said Vanderpump.

She also referenced that Lala Kent shared that Maloney revealed she was frustrated about Madix starring on Broadway as they were attempting to open their restaurant during the season 11 reunion. Vanderpump suggested she believed Madix and Maloney would be able to maintain their professional relationship, despite what was said at the reunion.

“I think in business you just got to work it out or walk away. I mean, you have to put business first above your relationship. You want it to succeed. You have to draw a line with that. And any the petty squabbles have to be set aside,” said the former RHOBH star.

The third and final part of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion airs on May 28 on Bravo.