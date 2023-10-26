Craig Conover Addresses Whether Raquel Leviss Acted Flirtatiously Towards Him

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover addressed his girlfriend, “Summer House” personality Paige DeSorbo‘s belief “Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss seemed interested in him, as reported by Reality Blurb.

During an October 19 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” appearance, Andy Cohen read a question from a fan, who inquired, “Was Raquel really flirting with you at [‘Summer House’ alum] Hannah Berner’s wedding?” Conover suggested he did not believe Leviss was flirting with him during their May 2022 interaction.

“I didn’t pick up on it if she was. And that was the whole thing, I think. The girls were watching from afar. And I was cluelessly just talking to everyone,” said Conover.

Glamour magazine reported DeSorbo spoke about Leviss’ behavior during the May 2022 wedding in a June 2023 live episode of her and Berner’s podcast, “Giggly Squad.” While recording the podcast episode, DeSorbo referenced that Leviss was romantically involved with her castmate Tom Sandoval, while he was in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. According to the “Summer House” star, Leviss seemed eager to talk to Conover.

“I literally survey the whole f**** room. I clock Craig at the bar. And I watch Raquel leave the dance floor and walk over to Craig. I’m standing there. And I turn to literally everyone around me, and I was like, ‘I don’t trust this b*****. I do not trust her.’ And everyone was like, ‘Oh, my God, no. She’s so sweet. And she would never.’ And I f***** knew it,” said DeSorbo.

Paige DeSorbo Spoke About Her Relationship With Craig Conover

DeSorbo and Conover celebrated their second-year anniversary in October 2023. DeSorbo spoke about her relationship with the “Southern Charm” star in a September 2023 interview with E! News. The 30-year-old shared she was not in a hurry to get engaged to Conover.

“I do eventually want a ring, but not right now. I just — I’m turning 31, and I like my life the way it is,” said DeSorbo.

Conover also discussed dating DeSorbo while speaking to Us Weekly in October 2023. He said he believes he and his girlfriend “hit a really good stride.” He referenced that they have had on-camera conversations about DeSorbo’s hesitation to leave New York to join him in South Carolina. The lawyer noted that the couple still splits their time between New York and South Carolina.

“We are not being scared of the unknown of the future, because we’re asked a lot when we are filming, and we just don’t know. We don’t know where we’re going to end up but we decided to not let that affect us in the present,” said Conover.

Raquel Leviss Will Not Be Returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During an August 2023 interview on former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel‘s podcast, “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel,” Leviss shared she will not continue to star on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer,” said Leviss.

She also revealed she was denied a pay increase, which cemented her decision to quit the Bravo series.

Madix weighed in on Leviss’ decision to step away from “Vanderpump Rules” in an August 2023 episode of her co-star Scheana Shay‘s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant said she believes the 29-year-old made the correct choice.

“I would argue that I think that’s the right decision, especially if you are, you know, kind of struggling with your mental health and how you are handling the fallout of what happened and the actions and the consequences and all that. I, honestly, think that’s a wise decision,” said Madix.