Jeff Lewis Says He Was Told Details About Dorit & PK Kemsley’s Marital Issues by an Insider

Former “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis opened up about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley’s relationship.

During a May 2024 episode of Bravo personalities Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Lewis stated he knew the Kemsleys’ relationship was on the rocks before their May 2024 separation announcement.

According to Lewis, PK Kemsley’s friend told him the estranged couple had marital issues before RHOBH star Erika Jayne suggested they would break up during a BravoCon 2022 panel.

“I had known they were living apart long, long, long before, long before,” said Lewis.

In addition, the interior designer stated that his “mutual friend of PK’s” told him “in confidence” that PK Kemsley “was living in a hotel.” The “Jeff Lewis Live” host also said his friend requested him to not discuss the Kemsleys’ relationship issues before they made a public announcement.

“It’s been going on for a long time,” said Lewis.

Lewis also denied rumors that Dorit Kemsley was fabricating her separation for the sake of the upcoming 14th RHOBH season.

“This is really what is happening in their lives. Which will make her [RHOBH season 14] storyline a bit more interesting,” said Lewis.

Lisa Vanderpump Made Similar Comments About the Kemsleys’ Split

Us Weekly reported that the Kemsleys released a statement announcing their separation on Instagram. In the May 9 post, the couple stated that they “have had [their] struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them.” PK and Dorit Kemsley also shared that they decided to separate “to safeguard [their] deep friendship.” In addition, they stated they wanted to “maintain a harmonious environment for [their] children,” Jagger Kemsley and Phoenix Kemsley.

RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump shared she was not surprised by the news on the May 14 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” She stated that she had mutual friends with PK Kemsley, who mentioned the estranged couple’s relationship problems.

“I do have a mutual friend — well, a few mutual friends actually, with PK — and I kind of heard from the hotel that he was staying in for many months,” said Vanderpump. “That they had been separated for quite a long time. On and off. Backwards and forwards. So no. It didn’t surprise me.”

Vanderpump clarified that she was upset by the Kemsleys’ separation.

“As always, my feelings are, I think it’s sad when children are involved and I hope they work it out. I really do,” said Vanderpump.

Kyle Richards Discussed Dorit Kemsley’s Separation

According to Us Weekly, RHOBH star Kyle Richards also addressed Dorit Kemsley’s separation while filming a May 14 Amazon Live.

“I feel bad for them. Going through that is difficult enough without everybody wanting to know all the details,” stated Richards.

As fans are aware, Richards announced that she and her now-estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, separated in 2023. On the May 14 episode of the “[Expletive] Bible” podcast, Richards confirmed that Umansky had moved out of their Encino home. She said her estranged husband decided to leave their house while she “was out of town.”

The RHOBH star also stated that despite their split, she still considers Umansky her family.

“We are a family, no matter what,” said Richards.