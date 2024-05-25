Crystal Kung Minkoff Says She No Longer Has a Relationship With RHOBH Star

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff is giving more information regarding her Bravo exit.

During an appearance on the May 24 episode of “Jeff Lewis Live,” hosted by “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis, Minkoff shared that each one of her RHOBH co-stars, except Dorit Kemsley, texted her after she revealed she would not be filming for season 14 in April 2024. She suggested she believed Kemsley was also worried about her position on RHOBH season 14. In addition, she stated that she does not have a relationship with Kemsley.

“She’s the only one who didn’t text me. But I think also she was probably dealing with her own contract,” said the mother of two.

While recording the “Jeff Lewis Live” episode, Minkoff also shared what led to her RHOBH exit. As fans are aware, Minkoff began starring on RHOBH during season 11, which premiered in 2021. She stated that Bravo executives inquired how she felt about RHOBH when discussing her contract for season 14.

“I was honest about how I felt about the show. And it’s hard for me,” said Minkoff.

She also suggested she wanted to keep her marriage to Rob Minkoff and their family life private.

“I think for me — my family, like, is the most important. And more important than any job I could have and, you know, the show is tough. And it reveals a lot and, you know, I just want to be protective of my family, my kids, and that’s all,” said Minkoff.

The former RHOBH star also agreed with Lewis that Bravo producers and viewers “wanted more from [her],” which she felt unable to give due to her boundaries. In addition, she clarified that she “didn’t quit” the show.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Was at Odds With Dorit Kemsley

Minkoff took issue with Kemsley after she called her a “child bride” in RHOBH season 13. During a March 2024 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live,” Minkoff addressed Kemsley’s remark. She stated she was unhappy with the comment because she was 24 years old when she married her husband, who is 20 years her senior.

Minkoff made similar comments in a February 2024 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” The mother of two stated she believed Kemsley’s remark was “loaded.”

“Half the girls [on RHOBH] got married younger than me. And other girls have married men with a wider age range,” said the 41-year-old. “So why that was directed at me seems — there’s been a pattern. And so that wasn’t cool.”

Garcelle Beauvais Shared Her Thoughts About Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Exit

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais shared she was upset that Minkoff was leaving the series in an April 2024 interview with Access Hollywood. She shared she was “really disappointed” by Minkoff’s exit because she believed the mother of two proved her worth as a RHOBH star in season 13.

“I’m bummed. Because I feel like she was just getting her voice,” said Beauvais.

The actress also stated that she believed Minkoff leaving RHOBH is “bitter-sweet for her,” as starring in the Bravo series is “tough.”

The RHOBH Season 14 Cast Was Announced

People magazine reported that the RHOBH cast for its upcoming 14th season has been finalized. Richards, Beauvais, Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Kathy Hilton, and Sutton Stracke will continue starring in the series. In addition, actress Jennifer Tilly and marketing executive Bozoma “Boz” Saint John are official RHOBH season 14 stars.

The air date of RHOBH season 14 has not yet been released.