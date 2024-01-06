Lindsay Hubbard’s Newest Venture Sparks Mixed Reactions From Fans

On January 3, 2024, Lindsay Hubbard posted about her newest venture on Instagram but “Summer House” fans had mixed feelings about it and made their opinions known in the comments.

The “Summer House” OG wrote in the caption that one of the bright moments in 2023 was buying a house in Nashville, then said she’d be renting it out beginning in March 2024. “Turns out 2023 wasn’t ALL that bad for me,” she wrote in the caption. “I bought a HOUSE ya’ll! 🏡 But I won’t be the one living in it.. you guys will! 👯‍♀️ If you’re heading to Nashville this year with a group of friends, you can stay at my rental property starting in March.”

“Giddy Up because #HubbHouse Nash is coming soon!! PS: this was my pile of paperwork from my closing last week!” she concluded. The photos accompanying the caption showed Hubbard signing a thick pile of papers.

Hubbard received a lot of support and congratulatory messages from Bravo stars for her announcement, including from “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix. RHOSLC star Whitney Rose wrote, “Congrats Linds! So excited for you!” Joe Bradley from “Southern Hospitality” commented, “Congrats Linds!!” Former “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson wrote, “Hey! Look at all this paper! F***! It’s a house! Congrats Hubbs!”

Fans Weren’t as Supportive of Lindsay Hubbard Purchasing a House as Bravo Stars Were

Although Hubbard’s venture got a lot of positive reactions from Bravo stars, many fans didn’t have the same reaction. “Lindsay I love you on summer house and I’m sure you are a great and genuine person in real life, but advertising that you bought a second house just to rent out in this economy is not a good look,” one person pointed out.

Another person wrote, “Wow. The entire country is in a major housing crisis and you bought one to rent out instead of a family that needs one to live in buying it.” Someone else commented, “Air bnb r what is killing the housing market for middle class and lower. I am disappointed in you for this.”

Over on Reddit, there was also some criticism from fans, including one who wrote, “Not gonna celebrate airbnb landlords when people in my generation can’t afford to be homeowners in this market.”

Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Broke Off Their Engagement in 2023, a Couple of Months Before the Wedding

As Hubbard wrote in her caption, 2023 was a difficult year for the “Summer House” star as she and her fiancé, co-star Carl Radke, ended their engagement at the end of summer 2023. The former couple, whose breakup was reportedly captured on camera for season 8 of the show, have had a long history on the show.

Hubbard has said in interviews since the split that the breakup was Radke’s decision and she was blindsided by it, whereas Radke said it had been the right thing to do. Radke also told People that Hubbard kept the apartment they got together in New York City and they were still figuring out their plan for it.

