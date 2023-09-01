Fans React to ‘Summer House’ Cameras Picking Back Up After Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke Split

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s sudden breakup is keeping Bravo producers busy.

One year after the “Summer House” stars got engaged on-camera , their split and its aftermath will reportedly be featured on the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show.

An insider confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Radke and Hubbard, who were supposed to tie the knot in Mexico in November 2023, “called off their engagement” and that the breakup was filmed for “Summer House.”

The split was Radke’s decision and Hubbard was said to be “blindsided,” a source told Us Weekly, before adding, “The cast had already wrapped filming and now they are picking it back up.”

Fans Think It’s Shady If ‘Summer House’ Cameras Picked Back Up

In past seasons, “Summer House” films around July 4th through Labor Day weekend in the Hamptons, New York. Over the July 4, 2023 weekend, several cast members were spotted together in Montauk, New York, but at that time, Hubbard confirmed to a fan that she and Radke were “not filming” on the holiday, per Reality Blurb.

But according to the Us source, Radke’s decision to end things with Hubbard took place right as filming wrapped in August 2023, and it sounds like production scrambled to catch the real-time footage.

Hours after the breakup news dropped on August 31, Page Six posted photos of Radke with a suitcase as he was leaving the New York City apartment he shares with Hubbard. A source told the outlet that a cameraman was following the former Loverboy VP of Sales as he exited the apartment building. Another source confirmed to the outlet that Radke’s split from Hubbard will “100 percent” play out on the next season of “Summer House.”

Heavy has reached out to Bravo for comment on the “Summer House” filming schedule.

On social media, many fans felt the whole situation is giving off “a Scandoval vibe,” reminiscent of the headline-making “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal that took place in March 2023.

In a Reddit thread, one fan wrote of “Summer House”: “I was reading that filming wrapped last weekend, but cameras picked back up once they caught wind of the news.”

“Ala Scandoval,” another replied. “Somewhat fishy that these shows keep having to pick back up to catch a major change (that was obviously looming during filming… Drew & Ralph, Kyle & Mo, now Carl & Linds…).”

This “camera picking back up to film a break up” thing is becoming fishy,” another agreed. “Scandoval, RHOBH, RHOA, and now Summer House. I think Scandoval was legit but now it’s starting to feel like forced. “

“Clearly this is the new Bravo formula,” another chimed in. “End filming a season, break a scandal and then ‘pick up cameras again.’ It worked perfectly for Scandovol (likely organic in that instance) so now they’re doing it for other shows getting stale.”

Bravo Cameras Picked Back Up on 3 Other Shows After Filming Had Wrapped

Bravo cameras have not missed a trick this year. Days after the “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal was unearthed, cameras were up and rolling at Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s house. Sandoval also filmed at the apartment of his mistress, Raquel Leviss.

Producer Alex Baskin told Variety that cameras were back up within two days after Madix found out Sandoval had been cheating on her with their co-star Leviss. He credited Bravo’s fast work in getting production up again with the help of a crew that was already filming in the area for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“For us to be able to go to the network and to say, ‘You guys, this is a moment… They got us all of the necessary approvals and clearances so that we could tell the story in real time,” Baskin said.

On her “Give Them Lala” podcast, co-star Lala Kent said months after production for season 10 had wrapped she was told, “Everyone has to stay in town for the next week and a half. They’re picking cameras back up.’”

On “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” season 15 filming was supposed to end with an event hosted by Kandi Burruss in January 2023. But in March, cameras picked back up to capture Drew Sidora’s divorce drama with Ralph Pittman, per BravoTV.com.

And in July 2023, Kyle Richards’ separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky put producers into action on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” despite the fact that filming for season 13 had already ended.

A source confirmed to Page Six that while RHOBH filming had “wrapped months ago,” cameras “picked back up” amid the Umansky split announcement. “This development has rocked the Bravo world,” the insider said in July. “Producers know fans want a glimpse into how Kyle and Mauricio came to this decision.”

On the July 10, 2023 episode of his radio show “Andy Cohen Live,” Andy Cohen confirmed that “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cameras would document the longtime couple’s separation “in some way, shape, or form.”

