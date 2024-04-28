‘Summer House’ Star Teases New Relationship 8 Months After Brutal Breakup

Lindsay Hubbard is dating someone new eight months after her ex, Carl Radke, ended their engagement on camera.

The “Summer House” star soft launched her new romance while at a friend’s destination wedding in Portugal. Radke was also a guest at the wedding, which took place in April 2024.

Speaking on the April 25, 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Hubbard, 37, confirmed to host Andy Cohen that she did bring a plus one to her friends Dan and Callie’s destination wedding. “Yeah, I brought a date. “And he’s someone special,” she teased.

The Hubb House PR founder added that there were no awkward run-ins with her ex because she doesn’t “interact” with him. “I don’t speak to Carl,” she said. “So, there was no — there was nothing there.”

Hubbard’s new romance was revealed as her breakup story with Radke continues to play out on “Summer House.” On the April 25 episode of the Bravo reality show, titled “The Parent Trap,” Radke’s stepfather, Lou, advised him to rethink his plans to get married. Lou, an ordained minister, noted that Radke’s relationship with Hubbard seemed “abusive” and unhealthy. The scene was filmed without Hubbard’s knowledge weeks before Radke broke up with her.

Lindsay Hubbard Soft Launched Her New Romance While in Portugal

Hubbard has not revealed the identity of her new man. But she did drop some clues that she was seeing someone before confirming it to Cohen.

In an Instagram story posted during her trip, Hubbard shared a photo of a beach in Portugal with the caption, “Truly don’t think I’ve ever seen water so turquoise.” A screenshot posted on Bravo & Cocktails’ Instagram story showed that the photo prominently featured a man’s shadow in the sand. “[Lindsay] coming at us a soft launch of someone!!” the fan account captioned the screenshot.

Come wedding time, the @BravoandCocktails Instagram account posted another photo of Hubbard, this time seated next to a mystery man at the wedding reception. “First sighting of Linds and her new man. She’s wearing his jacket,” the caption read.

Lindsay Hubbard May Have Met Her New Man in Nashville

Hubbard has been spending a lot of time in Nashville after buying a home in the Tennessee city. In an interview with People magazine, the influencer said she visited Nashville in October 2023 and “completely fell in love with the city.”

In a March 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” the “Summer House” star talked about her new part-time life in Nashville. “I’m dating, I’m having fun. I’m really busy, I have a lot of projects,” she said. At the time, she told Cohen she was not “dating anyone specific” in Nashville. Hubbard gave the Bravo host a coy grin as she talked about dating.

One thing that fans can be relatively sure of is that Hubbard is not dating a reality TV guy. In a previous interview with Us Weekly she said, “I am looking at men in other industries. They can be in the entertainment industry… just maybe not reality TV. …I’m done with these boys on Bravo.”

Some of Hubbard’s Bravo TV exes include “Summer House” OG Everett Weston, “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll, her “Winter House” co-star Jason Cameron, and of course Radke. The Loverbou consultant was Hubbard’s best friend for years before they started dating.

After her disastrous ending with Radke, Hubbard told Us she would “never give up on love.” She also shared that that she hopes to find a man who is “ambitious, emotionally intelligent,” and can make her laugh.

READ NEXT: Brittany Cartwright Unfollows Jax Taylor & 1 Other Key Person on Instagram