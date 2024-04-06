VPR Star Addresses Whether She Would Leave the Show to Join ‘The Valley’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay discussed potentially leaving the Bravo series to join its spin-off show, “The Valley,” starring her former castmates, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute.

On the April 5 episode of her podcast “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay answered a question from a fan who inquired if she would “switch over” to “The Valley.” The mother of one, who appeared in the premiere episode of “The Valley,” suggested she does not intend to leave “Vanderpump Rules” to star in the spinoff series.

“I don’t know about a complete switch. I mean I’m very happy with where I am on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ And I would like to keep that going for as long as possible. But I love the crossovers,” said Shay.

When answering another fan’s question about the original show’s longevity, Shay stated that she does not “know how many more seasons there will be of ‘Vanderpump Rules.'” Shay noted that the cast no longer works at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant, SUR, which was the original concept of the show. She clarified that she believes “there’s going to be so much more content to come across the VPR cinematic universe in the future.”

“Hopefully more crossovers with ‘The Valley.’ This whole crew are literally my friends,” continued Shay.

Scheana Shay Discussed Having Difficulty Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

During an appearance on a December 2023 episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Shay shared she had difficulty filming the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” She referenced that her friend Ariana Madix ended her relationship with Tom Sandoval because of his affair with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss in March 2023. Shay stated that she felt conflicted about ceasing contact with Sandoval after his cheating scandal.

“This season that we just filmed — it was trying to figure that out for me, personally,” said Shay. “Trying to see do I just stay Team Ariana and say ‘F Tom forever’? Do I try and work towards a path of forgiveness for me personally? Do I try to be his friend again? Is that me being disloyal to [Madix]? And it was this whole inner struggle all season long.”

Shay also stated that she decided to be more transparent about her relationship issues with her husband Brock Davies on season 11.

“I think I finally just decided that I’m not perfect. No one is perfect. And it’s okay to show the imperfections. I feel like for so may seasons [of ‘Vanderpump Rules’], I was guilty of trying to only show the pretty side,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Shared Her Thoughts About ‘The Valley’ Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Separation

While speaking to E! News on March 26, Shay commented on Cartwright and Taylor’s separation. Shay stated that she believed the split was “for the best.” The mother of one suggested she did not agree with how Taylor treated Cartwright throughout their relationship.

“I think [Cartwright] deserves better. And she deserves a partner who’s going to treat her with respect,” said Shay.

Shay also shared that she had an enjoyable time filming scenes for “The Valley” season 1. In addition, she stated that she was pleased that Taylor came back to reality television after a nearly four-year absence.

“It did feel just like old times. Having Jax a little bit on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ this season and getting to be on ‘The Valley’ a little bit — it was like we miss Jax on TV,” said Shay.