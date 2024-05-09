Stassi Schroeder Confuses Fans With Response to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Rumor

Stassi Schroeder attempted to set the record straight on her friendship with Katie Maloney, but she left fans as confused as ever.

In May 2024, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star reacted to a rumor about her status with Maloney, who was one of her best friends and is the godmother of her daughter, Hartford.

“Expect a lot to come out at the reunion but one thing that won’t be shared that is known is that Stassi and Katie are no longer friends. The former VPR star is #teamlala,” came the rumor from gossip site DeuxMoi. “Team Lala” refers to the ongoing feud between Maloney and co-star Lala Kent.

Schroeder posted her response in the comment section to a Tik Tok video from @stephwithdadeets that addressed the rumor. “I need to step in here,” the mom of two wrote. “I’m not on vanderpump rules. I’m not on any team. That’s not my life anymore. I have individual friendships with people. Friendships ebb & flow without it being nefarious. 🩶.”

Fans Aren’t Sure What to Make of Stassi Schroeder’s Response

Schroeder was an original cast member of “Vanderpump Rules.” In 2020, she left the Bravo reality show after 8 seasons amid a racism scandal. Maloney was her best friend on the show, and off camera, she served as Maid of Honor at Schroeder’s wedding to Beau Clark’s wedding in 2022.

But fans were taken aback by Schroeder’s comment about where things stand with her and Maloney today.

“So then you’re not friends?” one commenter wrote on TikTok in response to Schroeder’s update. “Lol this statement didn’t clear anything up. Ebb and flow would refer to how much time you spend communicating or making plans not if the friendship is over or not.”

“So are you friends w Katie still or not? Lol,” another asked.

Some fans felt that because Schroeder is no longer on the show, her friendships with “Vanderpump Rules” stars are nobody’s business. But others pointed out she is still in the public eye because she has a podcast. Others questioned why Schroeder hasn’t publicly defended Maloney.

“Stassi not defending Katie is also throwing red flags for me,” another fan wrote.

“I understand having individual friendships, but Lala has been dragging Katie on her podcast & in interviews. What happened to standing up for Katie? Lala is out of line,” one commenter wrote.

“I don’t buy it😭 it’s sad you’re not defending Katie, Hartford’s godmother,” another wrote to Schroeder.

“Girl that’s your daughter godmom, go call your friend!” another wrote.

The @stephwithdadeets TikTok account posted a response video and noted, “The part where she says friendships ebb & flow without it being nefarious, I hate to say it, but it’s kind of confirming that her and Katie definitely aren’t tight anymore.”

Other fans noted that Schroeder and Kent have more in common now that they are mothers with toddler daughters who are also friends.

“I think we are reading too much into her comment and misinterpreted it. Friendships do ebb and flow and right now they are different seasons. They will come back to each other again,” another fan wrote.

Maloney set the record a little more straight on the May 7 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. When asked if she and Schroeder are still “close,” Maloney replied, “Stassi’s got two kids now. While I wish we spent more time together, I think you’re in a similar position where it’s like, your friends that have kids. It’s totally different.”

“So I think once life balances out a little bit, we can spend some time together. But yeah, I just think we kind of have very different things going on. But I’m really happy whenever I get to see her.”

Lala Kent & Katie Maloney Had a Falling Out as Kent & Schroeder Grew Closer

In recent interviews, Lala Kent talked about her close bond with Schroeder. “She loves being a mom, right, and so do I,” Kent shared on her “Give Them Lala” podcast in March 2024. “There’s just so much that we have in common where we can talk to each other, and it just feels like I get what I need from that friendship. I feel like we’ve become extremely close.”

Meanwhile, fans have watched Kent and Maloney butt heads on the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” Kent addressed the tension on her podcast. “Right before the reunion of Season 10, Katie had gone on a podcast saying, ‘The vibes were off with us,’” Kent revealed. “Something had happened, and we just, or I — I don’t know about her — we just never came back to where we were. I feel like after that happened, we looked at each other differently, and we distanced ourselves.”

According to BravoTV.com, Kent also shaded Maloney in a season 11 confessional interview. “I’m trying to get soft and heal from trauma because I don’t want to end up a miserable, bitter [expletive], and she’s happy on her warpath.”

In addition, Kent addressed her relationship with Maloney in an Instagram story. “I’m sure if I go back to being real miserable, we’ll get thick again,” she wrote in March, according to Page Six.

During an April 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Maloney was asked where she stood with Kent after having an off-camera falling out with her co-star more than a year ago.

“That’s a good question because I’m not entirely sure exact what she’s talking about, per se,” Maloney replied. “Lala and I, you know, we do have the same fighting style. A year and a half ago we did have a falling out before ‘Watch What Happens Live.’… We sorted [it] out on the plane…so I don’t really know exactly what she’s talking about.”

