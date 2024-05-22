Fans Notice Something Strange About the ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Reunion Looks

“Summer House” fans had a big reaction to the season 8 reunion looks.

On May 22, 2024, Bravo dropped photos of the cast’s outfits for their annual sit-down with Andy Cohen. And while there was a common color scheme for the group’s reunion looks, some fans think one co-star wasn’t totally in the loop when she chose her dress.

The two-part “Summer House” season 8 reunion kicks off on June 6, 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Thought Danielle Olivera’s Look Didn’t Match the Others

The “Summer House” reunion photos posted by Bravo showcased a muted, neutral color scheme and belly-baring looks for most of the ladies on the cast.

Paige Desorbo wore a white David Koma gown that showed her stomach, while Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller showed some skin in lavender and purple tones. Gabby Prescod also wore a stomach-baring taupe Oude Waag gown, while Amanda Batula rocked a white toga-style dress.

While most of the women wore drapey, neutral dresses, Danielle Olivera opted for a more ornate gold, sequined gown with a plunging front. According to Us Weekly, Olivera explained that she “wanted to look like Kourtney Kardashian” for the reunion.

Fans reacted on social media, with some joking that Olivera didn’t get the “not-shiny memo.”

“Danielle was left out of the group chat,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Paige sent everyone a mood board except Danielle,” another cracked.

Others felt that Olivera’s look was more matronly than her co-stars’ sexy ensembles.

“Danielle is beautiful but unfortunately the dress is giving mother of the groom 🫣,” one Reddit user wrote.

“She looks like a prom chaperone,” another added.

“Yeah– that length is so matronly!” another chimed in.

Another Instagram user compared Olivera’s look to “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White.

‘Summer House’ Fans Had A Lot to Say About Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke’s Reunion Looks

One of the biggest “Summer House” storylines was the end of Hubbard’s engagement to Carl Radke. The former Loverboy VP of Sales ended his engagement to the Hubb House founder on camera two weeks after celebrating with her at her bridal shower.

For their first post-split reunion, Hubbard’s clingy LPA gown was a full-on revenge dress. Hubbard told BravoTV.com that her goal was a “comfortable, classy, sexy, and upgraded” look for reunion day.

Fans picked up on the vibe right away, with some comparing her look to that of “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix’s famous revenge reunion look from 2023. In March 2023, Madix wore a sexy red cut-out dress when facing her ex, Tom Sandoval, after his shocking cheating scandal .

“It’s giving Ariana revenge dress, Summer (house) Edition 🔥,” one Instagram user wrote of Hubbard’s look.

“Wow Lindsay ok, yup!! Coming back like Ariana on the reunion 😍,” another agreed.

Another commenter joked, “Lindsay should have worn her wedding dress.”

Several commenters also zeroed in on Carl Radke’s reunion white pants. He paired bright white Suit Supply pants with a white tank top and tan jacket and joked to BravoTV.com that he was going for a “Tortured Motown Singer Goes To The Hamptons” look.

But fans thought Radke should ditch the white pants, which have become his signature look.

“When will Carl break up with the white skinnies?” one Instagram user asked.

“Carl goes on WWHL and admits his white pants are too tight yet still wears white pants that are too tight to the reunion. Make it make sense,” another chimed in.

