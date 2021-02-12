‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Get Ultrasounds Together

Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent had a bump date.

The former Vanderpump Rules stars got together for a joint 4D ultrasound session at Brittany’s Valley Village home, as seen in photos and videos she shared on her Instagram story.

The ultrasound experience was set up in Brittany’s living room with the results shown on the TV screen, according to The Daily Mail.

Before lying on the exam table that was set up in her home, Brittany revealed that Lala was with her and she added of their babies, “We get to see the future besties together!”

Brittany, 32, is expecting a baby boy with her husband Jax Taylor, while Lala, 31, is expecting a little girl with her fiancé Randall Emmett.

Brittany Got Emotional as She Saw Her Baby Boy Less Than two Months Before Her Due date

After specialists from the in-home mobile ultrasound company Spotlight Baby 4D got Brittany set up, the mom-to-be gushed about seeing saw her “handsome boy” on the screen.

“I’m about to cry. See how cute he is!” she said.

Brittany, who was wearing a cheetah-print face mask for the exam, said she was “freaking out” over seeing her baby so close to her due date.

She also shared a photo of her dogs hopping up on the exam table with her. Brittany was later overheard telling the technician that she weighed eight pounds when she was born, while Jax noted he was also a very big baby.

Lala’s ultrasound was not shown in Brittany’s story, but she did appear in the video.

Brittany, Lala, and Fellow ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Veteran Scheana Shay Are All Due With Their First Babies in April

While Brittany and Lala met up for a pre-baby playdate, their longtime costar Scheana Shay was not there. Scheana is also due with her first baby, a girl, in April. As her costars had their ultrasounds done, Scheana did share an update on her own Instagram story to reveal that her daughter will be arriving in 10 weeks.

The trio will be first-time moms just a few months after fellow Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder welcomed her first child, a daughter named Hartford Charlie Rose, with her husband Beau Clark.

Last week, Brittany and Jax went to meet baby Hartford for the first time, as seen in photos shared on Instagram.

Brittany, who noted that she and Jax got COVID-19 tested, quarantined, and even got a flu shot before making the trip to Stassi’s Hollywood Hills home to meet her little one, also revealed that the experience made her even more excited to become a mom.

“We got to meet beautiful baby Hartford a couple days ago!!” she wrote. “I’m so in love and she makes me even more excited to be a Momma! I cannot wait to see our babies play together. I’m crying just thinking about it!! “

Brittany’s husband Jax previously told Entertainment Tonight that members of his friend group wanted to have kids at the same time.

“We all want to make sure our kids grow up together, so we all want to go to the same schools,” he said. “We all have been friends for 15, almost 20 years, some of us, so we want our kids to grow up together.”

