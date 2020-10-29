Craig Conover’s Pillows: Where to Buy His Designs

It looks like there’s nothing wrong with Craig Conover’s sewing after all. The 31-year-old Southern Charm star has taken the pillow and sewing world by storm with his company Sewing Down South. Since its launch in April 2019, Conover has found major success with the company and isn’t regretting his career choice in the slightest.

Some Southern Charm cast members – including best friend Shep Rose – often made fun of Conover for wasting his time sewing rather than pursuing his law career. Conover studied to be a lawyer and passed the South Carolina bar exam after a few years of procrastination, but the Bravo star never actually practiced. “In the past, I was mocked for enjoying the art and craft of sewing, but now – I’m excited to focus on what brings me and so many others so much joy,” Conover wrote on the Sewing Down South website. “Us sewers deserve a kick-a** sewing brand that represents our lifestyle!”

Conover revealed that he even believes he’s found his life’s calling. “I did an event the other day and it said, ‘Craig From Sewing Down South’ instead of ‘Craig From Southern Charm,’ and I was, like, really proud!” he told ET at BravoCon in November 2019. “I was like, I think I’ve really made something. Everyone has been super supportive.”

Craig Conover Launched a Deal With HSN

Craig Conover’s brand Sewing Down South reached a major milestone when he announced the online launch of an exclusive pillow collection with HSN in July. “It’s definitely the most excited I’ve been since launching the company,” Conover told the Daily Dish. “It always seemed like such a huge goal, but I definitely thought we were a couple of years away from reaching it.”

The collection featured 23 pillows divided into three different lines: Animal, Waterlife, and Americana. “I think a lot of my personality comes out in them,” Conover told the Daily Dish. “They are designed to start a conversation.” Since the launch, pillow connoisseurs can still find seven of the pillows on the HSN website.

In addition to finding his pillows on HSN, Southern Charm fans can find Conover’s pillows on his Sewing Down South website. Conover began promoting his pillows in the summer of 2019 when he traveled up and down the East Coast throwing “Pillow Parties.” He sold and signed his products to fans during the parties, and his brand immediately began to grow.

Craig Conover Doesn’t Regret Giving up His Law Career

Southern Charm fans saw Conover’s passion for sewing take over his passion for law play out onscreen, and many of his cast members weren’t too thrilled about the switch. Conover’s girlfriend at the time Naomie Olindo often voiced her opinion that practicing law was more stable than starting a new sewing company. Conover took many of his friend’s advice personally, but he carried on anyway.

“I feel like it has a healthy message: Don’t let anyone ever tell you what your passion is and don’t be scared to chase it just because it’s not a societal norm,” he told the Daily Dish. “It took me until I was 30 years old to start this. It’s never too late to go out and do what you want.”

After all is said and done, Conover might even be better off with his sewing company than practicing law. Conover’s friend and former Southern Charm cast member Cameran Eubanks told ET that she thinks he made the right decision. “I asked Craig yesterday, I said, ‘How many pillows have you sold?'” Eubanks told ET during a BravoCon “Pillow Party” in November 2019. “He told me the number, I got out my calculator, I started doing some math, and I found out how much money he’s actually made and I wanted to vomit. And I take back everything I said – he’s making way more money than an attorney. Way more!”

Conover responded to Eubanks’ point, “Yeah, weirdly, I think I’m happy and I found my kind of happy place, I guess.” Sewing Down South features various pillow collections, including specialty partnerships, nursery designs, outdoor-friendly pillows, holiday designs, and more. The company also makes masks, apparel, kitchen accessories, hats, and totes.

