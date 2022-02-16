‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Announces Engagement

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” semifinalist — Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Owens, and her “Dancing With the Stars” season 24 partner (and Olympics floor routine choreographer) Sasha Farber was overjoyed for her. Check out the engagement Instagram posts below.

Simone & Jonathan Posted Matching Instagram Announcements

On Instagram, Simone posted a series of photos of herself being proposed to by Jonathan Owens, who is a safety for the Houston Texans. Simone captioned the photo, “THE EASIEST YES.”

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get maried, fiance,” she continued, to which Jonathan responded, “Ready for forever with you.”

In her Instagram stories, Simone added, “The day after, still on cloud nine and in complete shock. Had to fly out yesterday morning to LA for some work. Missing @jowens_3 so much. Can’t wait to properly celebrate and take a moment to breathe. Thanks to everyone who reached out to congratulate us. We are over the moon! Between getting engaged/start planning a wedding and starting the house building process, we have our hands FULL. Plz be patient with us. We will try to shaer as much as possible with you guys. I love y’all.”

On Jonathan’s identical photo post, he wrote, “Woke up this morning with a fiancee. Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming. @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special.”

They two went public with their relationship in August 2020. Their one-year anniversary came when Simone was in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics, but she told People that they found time to acknowledge they had hit a milestone even if they couldn’t be together to celebrate.

“Our one year was when I was at the Olympics. We haven’t even gotten to do anything,” said Simone. “He’s picking up his season so we haven’t, but obviously, we know we share that love and appreciation for each other. Although we didn’t get to do anything big or grand, we still have that respect that we passed a year.”

Simone’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family, Gymnastics Teammates & Famous Friends Are So Excited For Her

On Simone’s Instagram stories, she shared photos and videos of herself sharing the big news with her friends.

Fellow Olympic gymnast and “Dancing WIth the Stars” season 20 semifinalist Nastia Liukin wrote, “Congrats, my love!!!!! So freaking happy for you.”

Fellow gymnast and “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 contestant Suni Lee added, “I’m SCREAMING, I’M SO HAPPY.”

Simone’s “Dancing With the Stars” partner Sasha Farber shared Simone’s Instagram post to his stories and wrote “Congratulations!” and on the Instagram post, he wrote, ‘Omgggggggg congratulations.”

Fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold wrote, “OMG YES!!!!! Congratulations,” and pro Emma Slater added, “Wow!!!! Congratulations @simonebiles!”

Gymnast and “Dancing With the Stars” season 23 champ Laurie Hernandez added, “YOOOOOOOOO CONGRATS!” and Simone’s season 24 castmate Normani Kordei wrote, “OHMYYYYYYYYYY. you’re so deserving, mama.”

Model Ali Tyler wrote, “Y’alll my freaking gurl is gonna be a wife. I could not possibly be more pumped for you, you deserve the world, can’t wait to celebrate you! Love you so much, now let’s do the dang thinggg.”

Gymnasts McKayla Skinner, Jordyn Wieber, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Grace McCallum also left their well-wishes, with McKayla writing, “I have been waiting for this day to happen!!! Sooooo happy for u.”

The official Olympics account even jumped in with a comment, writing, “Congratulations! We are so happy for you! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness”, and the Houston Texans’ mascot Toro the Bull wrote, “Congratulations from your friends at the Houston Texas!”

And the comments on Jonathan’s post are full of professional athletes leaving their congratulations, including professional football players Daurice Fountain, Tytus Howard, Justin Allen, Antonio Phillips, and Kamu Grugier-Hill.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

