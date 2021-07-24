A DWTS Contestant Is Competing in the 2021 Olympics

A former “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalist is competing at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan — and Simone Biles is heavily favored to win many gold medals. Here’s what you need to know about her gymnastics journey and time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Biles May Take Home Five Gold Medals

Biles has already won five Olympic medals. At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics, she took gold in the team competition, the individual all-around, the vault and the floor exercise. She was also eyeing a gold in the balance beam, having qualified for the individual event with the highest qualifying score. But a big wobble on one move almost sent her off the beam and instead she took the bronze medal.

At the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Biles is aiming to earn all the golds she earned in Rio plus stick her balance beam routine for a record-setting five gold medals in one Olympics — no other female gymnast has won five gold medals in the same Olympics.

Biles taking home five medals of any color would also tie her for third overall in the medal count for female gymnasts with 10 total, and five gold medals would tie her for most overall gold medals at nine. Russian gymnast Larisa Latynina earned nine golds in the 1950s and 1960s when she competed in three Olympics.

The only individual apparatus that Biles is not favored to win is the uneven parallel bars. In fact, she probably won’t qualify for the individual event finals on the uneven parallel bars — she didn’t at Rio 2016. The U.S. was represented by Madison Kocian and Gabby Douglas on that event in 2016 and in 2021, the U.S. will most likely be represented in that event by Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles if two women qualify for the event finals. Lee most assuredly will qualify (barring any big mistakes); it remains to be seen if the U.S. gets another gymnast in on bars.

Biles’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Choreographed Her Olympic Floor Exercise

Biles finished fourth on the 24th season of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside her professional partner Sasha Farber. The two must have hit it off because she asked Farber to help choreograph her floor exercise routine.

“Usually, I have a different choreographer, but this year I feel like we needed to be a little bit different — spice it up,” Biles said in her Facebook Watch docu-series “Simone vs. Herself.” “Even whenever I worked with Sasha on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ we always said, ‘Oh my gosh, if we could do a floor routine, how cool would that be?'”

Farber added, “There’s a very sassy side to Simone that I’m really excited for people to see.”

Biles is one of over two dozen Olympians to have competed on “Dancing With the Stars” over the years. The others include figure skaters Tonya Harding, Nancy Kerrigan, Kristi Yamaguchi, Mirai Nagasu, Johnny Weir, Adam Rippon, and Evan Lysacek, ice dancers Charlie White and Meryl Davis, luger Chris Mazdzer, snowboarders Jamie Anderson and Amy Purdy, gymnasts Mary Lou Retton, Laurie Hernandez, Shawn Johnson, and Nastia Liukin, soccer player Hope Solo, speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno, beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor, bobsledder and track & field hurdler Lolo Jones, boxers Floyd Mayweather and Sugar Ray Leonard, sprinter Maurice Greene, tennis players Monica Seles and Martina Navratilova, and swimmers Natalie Coughlin, Ryan Lochte, and Victoria Arlen.

The 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics take place from Friday, July 23 until the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8. “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

