DWTS Cast Member Starring In & Producing New Christmas Movie

On the heels of “Dancing With the Stars” finalist Amanda Kloots’ life story being made into a movie comes another big announcement — “The Talk” host is producing and starring in a new Christmas movie for CBS.

Here is what you need to know about the film and all of Kloots’ upcoming projects.

The Film Is Called ‘Fit for Christmas’

On Monday, April 11, CBS announced in a press release that “The Talk” co-host and “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finalist Amanda Kloots will be executive producing and starring in “Fit for Christmas,” an original holiday film that will debut in December 2022.

Kloots plays Audrey, an “an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Montana, who begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman, complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property,” according to the press release.

In December 2021, CBS got back into the Christmas movie game for the first time since 2012 when it filmed and aired two original movies, “Christmas Takes Flight” and “A Christmas Proposal.” It was so successful that CBS is airing three original holiday films in 2022 — the aforementioned “Fit for Christmas,” plus “When Christmas Was Young” and “Must Love Christmas.” Award-winning artist Sheryl Crow will executive producer and write the title track for “When Christmas Was Young.”

On Instagram, Kloots shared the news with her followers and said that Christmas movies are something near and dear to her heart because they brought her a lot of comfort after the death of her husband, Nick Cordero.

“One night in July 2020 I couldn’t sleep so at 3am I turned on the tv and started watching a Christmas movie. Certain channels were playing these movies in July to bring people cheer during the height of the pandemic and I needed some cheer! As I was holding Elvis in my arms, I didn’t want to sleep alone at the time, and watching ‘Christmas Cookies,’ I had an idea for a Christmas movie of my own,” wrote Kloots.

She went on to explain that she had no idea it would ever come to fruition, but she “cannot tell you how excited [she is] to make this Christmas movie.”

Kloots finished by adding, “Everyone at CBS, THANK YOU for believing in me! From a sad and lonely night in July 2020 comes this joyous day. Life is so full of surprises! Keep dreaming, keep creating, keep believing and even when you’ve never done something before and the unknown stands in your way- JUST DO IT!”

The comments are full of congratulations from her “Dancing With the Stars” family, including her season 30 partner Alan Bersten, pros Cheryl Burke, Jenna Johnson and Emma Slater, and judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Kloots Has Another Film in the Works Based on Her Memoir

In early March, Kloots announced that the memoir she wrote about losing her husband, which is titled “Life YOur Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero,” is being adapted into a feature film.

According to Deadline, Kloots and her sister, Anna Kloots, are adapting the book into a screenplan. Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac of Di Novi Pictures are attached to the project as producers.

“’Live Your Life’ is a powerful love story set against a devastating period in our lives. It’s about love, faith, community, and resiliency and we feel honored that Amanda and Anna wanted to collaborate with us to tell Amanda’s deeply personal story.” Di Novi and French Isaac told Deadline in a statement.

“Anna and I are very grateful to Denise and Margaret for giving us this opportunity to share this story in a new way. With their guidance we are enjoying the process of working together again to shape my memoir into a film,” added Amanda.

