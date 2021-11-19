“Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson’s husband Val Chmerkovskiy has said that season 30 is probably going to be his final season on the show. But is she retiring too? Jenna recently addressed the issue about whether she wants to return for season 31 and if there are babies in the future for her and Val.

Jenna Said That For Now, She Absolutely Plans To Be On ‘Dancing With the Stars’ For As Long As She Can





Play



Video Video related to jenna johnson reveals if dwts season 30 is her last 2021-11-19T10:59:03-05:00

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Jenna revealed that for right now, she wants to be on “Dancing With the Stars” as long as she can.

“I have no plans to not be on this show. I hope I have many more seasons because it really is a dream come true to be able to create every week, to dance, to meet new people. So I hope that as long as my body will allow me, I can continue to dance on the show,” said the professional dancer.

And while she and partner JoJo Siwa might seem like frontrunners to win season 30, she also said that you “can never get comfortable” on this show because that’s when you get eliminated.

Speaking of the week when her husband Val and his partner Olivia Jade went home, Jenna said, “Val and I actually spoke about this week after he got eliminated because I just did not see it coming. I was so confused the previous week. They had the best scores of the night. They ended up on top of the leaderboard, and I just think it really comes down to, you can never get comfortable. It really does — fifty percent of it relies on the fan vote. … Even by getting high scores, you know, like you said, we ended up in the bottom. That was one of the worst feelings.”

But Jenna and Val Do Want to Start a Family Someday





Play



Video Video related to jenna johnson reveals if dwts season 30 is her last 2021-11-19T10:59:03-05:00

Jenna and Val married in April 2019 and they do want to start a family someday, but Jenna is focused on the show for right now.

“We’ve always wanted a family. Timing is everything,” Jenna told US Weekly in an interview, adding that she has really enjoyed watching her fellow pros become first-time moms — Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold each welcomed their first child within the past year.

“To see them as moms, working moms, and to get some of their baby snuggles is so fun. It’s been great to have them in the ballroom,” said Jenna.

But for now, babies are in the future, Jenna told US Weekly in a separate interview.

“I want kids. I want babies. Val wants babies very badly. We definitely have spoken about it. That’s our future. That’s what we want when that’s gonna happen,” she said.

Val may be ready to hang up his “Dancing With the Stars” shoes, but he is a bit older than Jenna and has been on the show quite a bit longer. Val turned 35 in March 2021 and has been a pro on the show since season 13, which was a decade ago. Jenna, on the other hand, turned 27 in the spring of 2021 and has only been on the show since season 23 in 2016. So, babies might have to wait a few more years until Jenna’s done with “Dancing With the Stars” — or she could take a year off, like her colleagues Witney and Lindsay did. In fact, Witney recently said that she might take season 31 off to have another baby.

But whatever Jenna decides to do, it doesn’t sound like she’s leaving the ballroom anytime soon.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: Site Says ‘The Fix Is In’ For DWTS Season 30 Winner