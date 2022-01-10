Bob Saget Honored By Tom Bergeron, Alfonso Ribeiro, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin & More DWTS Alums

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in his Orlando, FL, hotel room on Sunday, January 9. The police have not released a cause of death, but they did say there was no evidence of drug use or foul play.

Saget had connections to the entire ABC family and many “Dancing With the Stars” alumni, including former host Tom Bergeron — the two became good friends when Bergeron took over hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos” shortly after Saget left.

Tributes are pouring in from various “Dancing With the Stars” alums, which you can check out below.

Bergeron Posted A Video They Made Together For Bergeron’s Final ‘America’s Funniest Videos’ Show

The show is now called simply “America’s Funniest Videos” and when Bergeron retired in 2015, he asked Saget for “a special favor.”

“Without hesitation, he said yes. I’ll always be grateful for that. And for our friendship. RIP,” wrote Bergeron.





Play



In the video, Saget made a cameo to drive Bergeron off the studio lot in a golf cart and asked Saget to do something he’s never done before — like buy a trampoline, something that makes frequent appearances in videos submitted to “America’s Funniest Videos.”

On a 2021 episode of Saget’s podcast, the two hosts talked about their friendship, which only started fairly recently.

“It’s so interesting because we were connected [through ‘America’s Funniest Videos’] and then we got to be friends and I just feel a real kinship to you,” said Saget

“Same here,” said Bergeron, adding, “[I remember] how much I had to twist your arm to get you to do, I think it was the 20th season, I finally convinced you to come on with me. It just seemed appropriate that you would be part of that celebration and we ended up having a ball … you had me almost in tears of laughter throughout the whole thing. It was great.”

“Well, it was mutual and I believe we went out to dinner soon after that because it was a kinship,” said Saget.

Alfonso Ribeiro, Candace Cameron Bure & More DWTS Alums Also Honored Saget

The current host of “America’s Funniest Videos” is “Dancing With the Stars” season champ Alfonso Ribeiro. ABC did a retrospective on the show a couple of years ago where the three hosts appeared together.

Ribeiro posted the photo to Instagram and wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and fellow @afvofficial host @bobsaget today. I had the pleasure of meeting him in the early 90s when the show started. He was amazing. There’s no AFV without Bob. RIP Bob. We will all miss you.”

On Instagram, Candace Cameron Bure, who took third place on season 18 of “Dancing With the Stars,” posted a photo of herself hugging Saget, with whom she starred on “Full House” and “Fuller House” and wrote, “I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye [broken heart emoji]. 35 years wasn’t long enough.”

In the comments, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” family members Val Chmerkovskiy, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jaleel White, Melissa Joan Hart, and more left their condolences.

Danica McKellar, who appeared on season 18 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Cameron Bure, wrote, “My heart is broken for you. Sending you prayers and love… I only met him a few times, but he seemed like the kind of ridiculously warm and caring person who would be a blessing in anyone’s life. I know he is still with you.”

Jodie Sweetin, who starred on “Full House” and “Fuller House” with Saget and Cameron Bure and who competed on season 22 of “Dancing With the Stars,” wrote a lengthy and emotional post about Saget’s death.

“There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was,” wrote Sweetin. “One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you.’ Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more…’ … I’ll miss you, Bob. I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer…

How Rude.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 27 contestant Juan Pablo di Pace posted a photo of himself and Saget and wrote, “An amazingly kind and generous man left us today. Will miss you a lot Bob. So so much…”

“Dancing With the Stars” season one contestant Joey McIntyre posted a photo of himself with Saget from the “Fuller House” finale and wrote, “What a good guy he was. My heart goes out to the whole ‘Full House’ family.”

Adam Carolla, of “Dancing With the Stars” season six, posted a photo of himself with Saget and wrote, “Another devastating loss to the comedy community. Love you, Bob.”

Penn Jillette, also of season six, posted a photo with Saget and wrote, “Saget would have wanted something posted that was really funny and in very bad taste. I can’t do that. I’m just so sad. Bob was just great on every level and we will all miss him.”

Season three contestants Mario Lopez and Sara Evans also posted photos of themselves with Saget. Lopez simply captioned his “wow” in disbelief and Evans wrote, “I’m so sad to hear about Bob Saget passing away! We met on the set of ‘Nashville Squares’ and he was as funny as he was kind. Sending prayers to his family!”

Finally, ABC released a statement about Saget, who starred on their various shows for decades — and they also once tried very hard to get the comedian on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The ABC statement reads:

We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, Bob Saget, who will always be a member of the ABC family. Whether playing a loving father on “Full House” or hosting the early years of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” with his signature wit and charm, Bob always knew how to connect with families through heart and humor. Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn the passing of such an incredibly gifted comedian and talent.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters from his first marriage, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

