Disney Plus Makes Big ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announcement

At the 2022 Television Critics Association summer press tour, Disney Plus made a big “Dancing With the Stars” announcement — the premiere date.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Premieres Monday, September 19

In a press release as part of Disney Plus day at the 2022 TCA summer press tour, the streaming service announced that “Dancing With the Stars” will premiere on Monday, September 19, which is something “Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt actually leaked a month ago. During the TCA press day, there was no mention made of what time or how long the episodes will be.

The press release for the upcoming season teases:

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Season 19 Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro was announced as the new host on July 14, which is also when they announced that all four judges would officially be returning.

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” said Ribeiro at the time in a statement. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney Plus.”

Banks added, “I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him. Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

The Cast Announcement Date is Coming in About a Month

According to “Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt, the season 31 cast will be announced on September 8, which happens to be Disney Plus Day 2022, so presumably that will be happening as part of the Disney Plus celebration.

Disney Plus announced in May 2022 via press release that Disney Plus Day is returning on Thursday, September 8 to coincide with the 2022 D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California, which runs from September 9 through September 11.

The “Dancing With the Stars” cast announcement is part of the “special experiences for fans and subscribers” that the streaming service will be premiering on September 8, which will include “new content from its marquee brands, including the return of the beloved Disney franchise in the all-new live action ‘Pinocchio,’” according to the press release.

However, fans can probably expect some leaks about the cast early because the pros and celebrities will be rehearsing together before the official cast announcement on September 8. Typically the casts get at least two full weeks ahead of the premiere to rehearse their first performance.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on September 19 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: Peta Murgatroyd Cries Over ‘Challenging’ Health Update