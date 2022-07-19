DWTS Insider Reveals Cast Announcement Date

A “Dancing With the Stars” insider has revealed when the season 31 cast is going to be announced. Read on for details and what else we know about season 31.

The Cast Announcement Date Is…

Kristyn Burtt, an entertainment reporter who gets all the “Dancing With the Stars” scoop, has revealed that the cast announcement date will be September 8, which is significant not only because of the cast reveal but because that is Disney Plus Day 2022 and Disney Plus is the new home of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Disney Plus announced in May 2022 via press release that Disney Plus Day is returning on Thursday, September 8 to coincide with the 2022 D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California, which runs from September 9 through September 11.

The “Dancing With the Stars” cast announcement is part of the “special experiences for fans and subscribers” that the streaming service will be premiering on September 8, which will include “new content from its marquee brands, including the return of the beloved Disney franchise in the all-new live action ‘Pinocchio,'” according to the press release.

The “Dancing With the Stars” cast announcement will be coming on the exact same date as last year’s cast reveal, though two cast members for season 30 were revealed early — JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee were announced during the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour on August 26.

The Premiere Date

According to Burtt, the premiere date for “Dancing With the Stars” is Monday, September 19, 12 days after the cast reveal — though we would expect some leaks about the cast early because they will be rehearsing with the pros before the official cast announcement on September 8. Typically the casts get at least two full weeks ahead of the premiere to rehearse their first dance.

The Hosts

Disney Plus announced on July 14 that Tyra Banks is returning as the host, but she will now be joined by actor and TV personality Alfonso Ribeiro as her co-host. Ribeiro is the Mirrorball-winning celebrity from seaon 19.

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” said Ribeiro in a statement at the time. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney Plus.”

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” said Banks. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

The Returning Pros & Judges

When Disney Plus announced that Ribeiro would be joining “Dancing With the Stars” as the host, it also announced that all four judges — Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli — will be returning to the judges’ table for season 31.

As for the pros, however, that remains to be seen. Even Burtt doesn’t know yet. She tweeted, “Pros have not been told who is returning officially,” and when asked if she has any theories or inside information about which pros are returning, she replied, “I don’t right now. Too many other moving parts to even speculate.”

Two pros who probably will not be a part of season 31 are Sharna Burgess and Jenna Johnson — Sharna gave birth to her first child on June 28 and Jenna announced on July 15 that she and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child.

Now, Sharna might return — she has said that if she feels up for it and the show asks her back, she might be a part of the cast. Peta Murgatroyd danced in season 24 just seven weks after giving birth to her son Shai back in 2017. However, Sharna did have to have a C-section, she later revealed in an Instagram story, so that could put her on a longer recovery timeline.

Jenna, however, is probably not going to be a part of the season. She is due in January 2023 and would therefore be quite far along if she happened to make it to the later weeks of the season.

How to Watch on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is an over-the-top streaming service that can be accessed via . There are various tiers of subscription plans ranging from $6.66 per month if you subscribe to a year at a time ($80 for the whole year), or $8 per month if you pay as you go. You can also pay $20 for the Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN bundle.

The service can be accessed on a computer, a phone, a tablet, game consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S), or on smart TVs and streaming devices — Amazon Fire TV, Android TV devices, AppleTV, Chromecast, LG TV, Roku, Samsung, Xfinity X1 & Flex, Hisense and Panasonic.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Share Big News on Pregnancy Journey