DWTS Alum Weighs in on Rumored Ballroom Romance

Former “Dancing With the Stars” contender Nick Viall isn’t buying what’s going on in the ballroom for season 32.

In an October 2023 episode of his “Viall Files” podcast, the DWTS season 24 alum gave his two cents on rumors of a romance between 18-year-old pro dancer Rylee Arnold and her celebrity partner, Harry Jowsey, 26. Viall has seen plenty of made-for-TV romances thanks to his multiple stints on “The Bachelor” franchise, and he thinks there’s a good reason why Arnold and Jowsey were seen holding hands outside of the ballroom at a concert venue in early October.

When asked by his co-hosts for “any reason” why a DWTS pro and partner would hold hands in public, Viall replied, “For votes.”

“[On] ‘Dancing With the Stars’ they love a good couple romance type of thing,” Viall said. “And some people play it up [while] some of it is real. People have gotten married [to their] pro partners in the past. Some people just fake relationships.”

And when it comes to Jowsey, Viall said he thinks the latter option is what is happening.

Nick Viall Said Harry Jowsey Will ‘Do Anything For a Vote’

Jowsey is best known for his stint on the reality show “Too Hot to Handle.” His pro partner Arnold is a DWTS novice who just graduated from high school in June. Sone fans have speculated that the two are in a dating relationship.

“I mean Harry…. he’s dancing with Rylee,” Viall said. “And that’s the fakest of the fake relationships, for sure. I mean, Harry is — if nothing else — an internet pro and fairly disingenuous when it comes to his relationships. He’ll do anything for a click. Seems like a nice guy, but … well, he’ll do anything for a vote. He remarkably gets away with a lot.”

Jowsey and Arnold have been fueling the romance rumors. While speaking with Page Six, Jowsey did not deny the dating rumors and instead teased, “Whatever’s going on behind the scenes is gonna go on behind the scenes.”

Nick Viall Also Weighed in on Rumors About Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater

Viall also spoke about recent photos of fellow season 32 couple Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater holding hands after having dinner together in Beverly Hills. Umansky and his wife Kyle Richards are currently separated.

“I could see that happening,” Viall said. “I could see that being real. …Isn’t Kyle kind of doing her thing? You know, she’s been hanging out with Morgan [Wade]. I mean yeah there it seems like they’ve been have an understanding.”

But on October 25, Richards appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and said she was “taken aback” by the photo of her husband and Umansky holding hands. “That was very hard to see that,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star admitted. “I mean yes, that hurt my feelings. …The thing is this, I don’t know if anything’s happened yet. But obviously there’s something there.”

Fellow guest, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp, pointed out that “you don’t hold hands like that with somebody in Beverly Hills where you know photographers are going to follow you.”

Umansky and Slater have denied they are dating.

