DWTS Season 31 Finale Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Won ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight?

Here is your live recap of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale, which features two dances from each of the four remaining couples. The dance styles and songs are listed below and follow along as we recap the judges’ comments and scores, but be warned of spoilers.

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko, Quickstep

Shangela and Gleb performed a redemption quickstep to “Queen Bee” by Rochelle Diamante. They did a sassy, fabulous job, didn’t miss a step. “The redemption dance is all about seeing improvement and the improvement was vast,” gushed judge Len Goodman. The earned straight 9s for a 36 out of 40.

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson, Quickstep

Wayne and Witney danced a redemption quickstep to “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson. They did a great job, though the judges wanted to see more movement in the dance and they got a little out of sync in the side-by-side section. They earned four 9s for a 36 out of 40.

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas, Jive

Charli and Mark performed perform a redemption jive to “Grown” by Little Mix and they absolutely nailed it. Charli has done exceptionally well all season, but Carrie Ann was right — her jive was not her strongest dance and this one was spectacular. They earned a perfect 40 out of 40.

Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy, Cha Cha

Gabby and Val danced a redemption cha cha to “I Like It (Like That)” by Pete Rodriguez. This cha cha was so much more fluid than their first one — Gabby has really grown as a dancer, even though she started from a very solid place. But her growth was so apparent over the season. They earned a perfect 40 as well.

The Dance Styles & Song List

Redemption Round:

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson are paired with judge Len Goodman and will perform a redemption quickstep to “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas are paired with judge Carrie Ann Inaba and will perform a redemption jive to “Grown” by Little Mix

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenkoare paired with Judge Bruno Tonioli and will perform a redemption quickstep to “Queen Bee” by Rochelle Diamante

Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy are paired with judge Derek Hough and will perform a redemption cha cha to “I Like It (Like That)” by Pete Rodriguez

Freestyle Round:

Wayne and Witney will perform a Freestyle to “Get Up / 24K Magic” by Ciara ft. Chamillionaire / Bruno Mars

Charli and Mark will perform a Freestyle to “Us Again” by Pinar Toprak

Shangela and Gleb will perform a Freestyle to “Survivor / Call Me Mother” by Destiny’s Child / RuPaul

Gabby and Val will perform a Freestyle to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.