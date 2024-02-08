Some DWTS Fans Are Convinced Len Goodman Will Be Replaced on Season 33

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans seem pretty convinced that the judges panel will feature four faces instead of three on season 33.

Over the years, the panel has vacillated between three and four judges, with Derek Hough officially joining the team on season 29. Sitting alongside Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, Hough seemed to fill out the panel perfectly.

However, in 2023, Goodman announced that season 31 would be his last after joining the series in its very first season. A few months later, Goodman died. An emotion-filled season 32 would see just three judges on the panel; Inaba, Hough, and Tonioli. However, some fans think that the format is going to change once again.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Think a Former Pro Will Join the Judges’ Panel

Goodman was known as the head judge on “Dancing With the Stars.” Following his departure, it seems as though producers hoped to see how things played out with only three judges. However, some people seem to think that someone else could be thrown into the mix soon.

“I predict they will add a fourth judge for the new season, a past female pro, to make the panel gender equal. That woman will be Kym. It’s no secret that producers have her on speed dial – she filled in for Erin one time in S23, she co-hosted the All-Access web show, hosted the official podcast that one season, and co-hosted the pros favorite dances’ special ahead of S31,” one Redditor wrote, kicking off a new thread.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see a 4th judge eventually added. No clue if it’ll be next season or who it will be, but I could def see it,” another person agreed.

“I would love to see Kym on the panel. I’ve watched an episode of dwts Australia when she judged and I felt she had a really warm way of giving critiques and I feel that she would fit in with the CAI-Derek-Bruno trio,” a second comment read.

“I don’t see a 4th judge anytime soon out of respect for len. If they do add another judge, I think it’ll be a Former pro and probably/hopefully a female pro like Kym or Karina,” someone else countered.

Former DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Would Love to Be a Judge

Season 32 honored Goodman in a few ways. Not only was the Mirrorball Trophy renamed in Goodman’s honor, but ballroom pros past and present came together for an epic tribute performance that left nearly every fan in tears.

However, there seems to have been the looming question about if Goodman would end up being replaced on the judges’ panel — and at least one pro threw her name into the hat for consideration.

After season 32, longtime pro Cheryl Burke announced that she was going to retire from the show. In an interview with Variety, she explained her decision, adding that she was ready for something new.

“I want to continue to evolve. Whether that be with the show or not, is up to me. However, as a dancer, I am hanging up my dance shoes,” she told the outlet.

“They are very well aware that I want that seat. It’s not that I just want it, I just know that I can contribute because I am an expert in ballroom dancing. I can say that with confidence,” she continued, adding, “It would be nice to see two women on the panel!”

Burke has since launched the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast. Each week, she interviews former competitors as well as pros.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Experiences Medical ‘Miracle’ Weeks Into Treatment