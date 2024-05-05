DWTS Insider Predicts Controversial Reality TV Couple Could Be Cast on Season 33

“Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt doesn’t think fans have seen the last of “Vanderpump Rules” alumni in the ballroom—she just doesn’t think it will be anyone who’s currently on the show.

Burtt is an entrainment reporter and “Dancing With the Stars” guru. She sometimes appears on pro dancer Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast to talk about DWTS headlines.

On the heels of Ariana Madix’s impressive run on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in season 32, Burtt posted a TikTok video to note that there has been a lot of chatter about other “Vanderpump Rules” stars wanting to join “Dancing with the Stars” for season 33.

While she doesn’t think that’s in the cards, Burtt does think two of Madix’s former co-stars have a fighting chance to be cast next season.

Kristyn Burtt Thinks the Ship Has Sailed For 2 DWTS Wannabes

Madix was cast on DWTS after her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval put them both in the headlines amid a shocking cheating scandal in early 2023. On TikTok, Burtt played a snippet of Bravo host Andy Cohen noting that both Sandoval and “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay said it was their “dream” to be on “Dancing With the Stars.” Burtt then gave her opinion.

“That’s an awful lot of campaigning coming from the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast,” she said. “I just think that for Scheana and Sandoval, the time has passed. Nobody’s talking about Scandoval anymore. But you know what people are talking about?”

Burtt then leaned forward to reveal a photo of “The Valley” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. “Yeah, it’s “The Valley,” Burtt continued. “And I think for season 33, these two are more likely to get an invitation. One, the other, or both.”

In the comment section of her TikTok, Burtt added, “I think Brittany would thrive on the show!”

Burtt’s prediction may not be that far-fetched. Taylor and Cartwright have been in the news for their new reality show “The Valley.” The two also made headlines for their recent separation amid cheating rumors. Taylor and Cartwright’s marital issues have been in full view on “The Valley” as fans have seen them argue about everything from drinking to their sex life.

It’s not as though a split couple has never been invited to join DWTS. Season 32 contestant Mauricio Umansky told “Access Hollywood” that his estranged wife Kyle Richards was also approached by producers. According to TMZ, Umansky, Richards, and Richards’ rumored flame, singer Morgan Wade, were allegedly all offered spots on DWTS at the same time, but Richards and Wade turned the offer down.

Tom Sandoval & Scheana Shay Both Took Dance Classes in Anticipation of Being Cast on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Well before Madix was cast on DWTS, Sandoval seemingly put his name into the hat. In March 2024, he told the “Vanderpump Rules Aftershow” that it was a “dream” of his to be on “Dancing With the Stars.” “I actually took ballroom lessons and everything,” he said. “I was working on …. getting on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for years.”

Ditto for Madix’s close friend Shay, whose apparent jealousy over Madix’s casting became a “Vanderpump Rules” storyline. In the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 episode “Written in the Stars,” Shay told Lisa Vanderpump it was always her dream to be on “Dancing With the Stars.” She admitted it was a “punch to the gut” when she heard Madix was cast instead.

“This year I started taking dance class. I was preparing in case, you know, I did get it,” Shay said. She clarified that she was “happy” for Madix.

In a March 2024 interview on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast, Shay clarified that she was in talks with DWTS producers in late 2022 and started taking dance classes “just in case.”

Madix responded to her co-stars’ DWTS dream on the April 30, 2024 edition of “Watch What Happens Live.” Host Andy Cohen asked for her response to “both Scheana and Sandoval saying it was their dream to do ‘Dancing with the Stars.’” Madix revealed that her ex did discuss it with her.

“Yeah, he was taking like private lessons,” Madix confirmed before agreeing with Cohen that it was “ironic.” “Sure, don’t ya think?” Madix cracked.

Besides Madix, the only other star from “Vanderpump Rules” ever to compete on DWTS was Lisa Vanderpump in season 16.

