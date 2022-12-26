Pregnant DWTS Pro Witney Carson Is ‘a Mess’ After Son’s Milestone

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson is celebrating her nearly 2-year-old son, Leo’s, first-ever haircut.

Carson posted on Instagram to celebrate the big moment in her son’s life. The post was a time-lapse video of the haircut with photos of Leo’s new ‘do.

“FIRST HAIRCUT for Leo boy,” Carson wrote in the post. “We decided to give him a haircut for his second birthday and I’ve been a mess all morning. Why didn’t anyone warn me how emotional this would be?!! He’s so handsome and grown up.”

She received a ton of love from her friends in the comment section. The dancer later posted now-expired Instagram Stories of herself crying about the haircut with a smile on her face.

Carson Shared a Christmas Photoshoot

After the haircut, Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, took Leo for a family Christmas photoshoot.

“Christmas 2022 was a special one,” she wrote. “I can’t believe how lucky I am to call these boys mine! Grateful for our Savior this day, and every day. Merry Christmas! **Please swipe to see Leo’s mood after the photoshoot.”

Ahead of the photo shoot, Carson shared a 17-week baby bump update with her fans in the form of a video to the tune of Taylor Swift’s song “Sweet Nothing.”

“Baby #2 I love you already! Can’t wait to share the gender with you all!” she posted.

Many fans took to the comment section to say they think Carson will be welcoming a girl. The professional dancer also shared a video of when she took Leo, to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“Leo met Santa and Mrs Claus for the first time tonight,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the video. “This age is really so fun, especially this time of year. Cherishing all the moments.”

Carson and her husband welcomed Leo in January 2021. They have not yet posted a gender reveal for their second child. .

Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of the competition, saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family. She’s not the only pro that’s expecting, as professional dancer Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child with her husband, Sam Cusick.

Daniella Karagach is expecting her first child with her husband, Pasha Pashkov, and Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child in January 2023.

Karagach, Carson, and Arnold are all expecting to have their children in May 2023.

Carson Sent a Heartfelt Message to Fans Ahead of the Holiday Season

On Saturday, December 17, Carson took to her Instagram Stories to tell fans she wants them to get help if they need it following the suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

“Been thinking about Twitch and his family every day this week,” she wrote in the slide. “I want those of you who struggle with suicidal thoughts or depression, that there is help. You are loved. You are important.”

She added, “A crucial reminder for all of us to love everyone, be kind. Listen, reach out even if you feel uncomfortable. I can do better and I will. If you’re reading this I love you. Text or call 988 for help.”

Boss died on December 13, 2022, as was first reported by TMZ.

The DJ and dancer worked on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from 2014 until 2022 and was married to ex-“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker. The couple had three children: : daughters Weslie, 14, Zaia, 3, and their son, Maddox, 6.