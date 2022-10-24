DWTS Family Mourns the Loss of a Legend

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is mourning the loss of legendary comedian and actor Leslie Jordan, who died in a car accident on October 24, 2022.

TMZ first reported Jordan’s death. The 67-year-old star of “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” among many other films and TV credits, was driving in Hollywood when it is suspected he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Tributes are pouring in from “Dancing With the Stars” alumni and many other famous friends of the late actor.

Jordan Was a ‘Legend’ of Hollywood

Lance Bass, who finished in third place on season seven with his partner Lacey Schwimmer, posted a photo of Jordan to Instagram and wrote, “Legend is not a large enough word to describe Leslie Jordan. No one made me laugh harder. This one is heartbreaking. Rest well, my friend.”

Pro Sasha Farber posted a photo of Jordan to his Instagram stories along with a simple string of broken-heart emojis.

Season three contestant and country star Sara Evans posted a photo of herself with Jordan and wrote, “What a sad sad day. I recently got to know Leslie and we became fast friends! He was so kind and funny and authentic! We had him as a guest on ‘Closet Chaos’ and he couldn’t have been more gracious and kind to us! He will be greatly missed! Rest In Peace, sweet friend.”

Season 30 contestant Jimmie Allen posted a photo of the two of them together and wrote, “LJ Rest In Love brother. Thanks for the talks and the 6 am texts. You brought a smile to so many people.”

“The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots, who was a finalist on season 30 alongside pro Alan Bersten, posted a photo of Jordan appearing on “The Talk” and wrote, “This man was pure joy. His smile lit up the stage. His laugh got everyone laughing. His stories had everyone on the edge of your seat. I remember feeling so lucky just being in his presence. Life is so precious. The world will miss you, Leslie. You were the definition of a beautiful human.”

Season 22 contestant Kim Fields posted a photo montage of herself and Jordan to Twitter and wrote, “I can barely see through my tears to write this: I loved my dear friend so much; profound heartbreak and devastation has taken over all of me… well, s***.”

Jordan’s Former Co-Stars Also Posted Tributes

“Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack posted two tributes to Jordan, one with a photo of them on “Will & Grace” together and one of them having lunch together in 2014.

“Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known,” wrote McCormack. “The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about 30 years too soon. You were loved, sweet man.”

Megan Mullally, whose Karen was a frequent nemesis to Jordan’s Beverly, posted a photo of them together and wrote a lengthy tribute on Instagram where she said her “heart is breaking.”

Mullally wrote in part:

My heart is breaking. I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can’t get any better than that. And what a friendly, fun-loving, dear person. I was just with him last month … he truly seemed so happy. How brilliant it was that millions of people were able to discover the real Leslie and his love of life and unparalleled story-telling abilities on instagram. He had so much to share, and it meant so much to him that finally he’d found a vehicle through which to share it. He was absolutely unique. One of a kind. Thank you to all of his fans! He really loved you all and was so genuinely appreciative of you. … Love you, Leslie. Miss you already. And one thing I know for sure… there will never ever be another you.

Co-star Sean Hayes posted a similar tribute alongside a photo of himself with Jordan on “Will & Grace,” writing, “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.