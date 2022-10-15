DWTS Alums Join New Charity Sports Show

New CBS pickleball game show “Pickled” boasts an all-star cast of celebrities that includes several “Dancing With the Stars” alumni — and it is all to raise money

“to help Comic Relief US’ ongoing efforts to support nearly 2M homeless and displaced children and young people,” according to the Comic Relief US website.

Here’s what you need to know about the new special:

‘Pickled’ Has 2 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alums

Amongst the all-star cast of “Pickled” are two former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants — former boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and country music star Jimmie Allen.

Leonard competed on season 12 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside his pro partner Anna Trebunskaya. They finished in ninth place. Allen competed on season 30 of the show, finishing in seventh place with his pro partner Emma Slater.

The rest of the all-star lineup includes Emmy-winning actor Murray Bartlett, country star Dierks Bentley, actor Jaima Camil, comedian Will Ferrell, actor Max Greenfield, comedian Luis Guzman, “Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan, actor Daniel Dae Kim, comedian Tig Notaro, actress June Diane Raphael, singer Kelly Rowland, comedian Paul Scheer, actress Aisha Tyler and actress Emma Watson.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert will host “Pickled” and he will also sing the National Anthem in a duet with Kenny Loggins. Pickleball is America’s “hottest and fastest-growing sport,” according to the CBS press release.

Here’s How ‘Pickled’ Works

In a press release from CBS that announced the cast, the network also revealed how the show will work:

Emmy Award-winner Stephen Colbert of ‘The Late Show’ hosts this hilarious and cutthroat pickleball competition, featuring teams playing against each other to benefit the non-profit Comic Relief US and ultimately win the coveted totem of excellence: the Colbert Cup!

It also revealed the celebrities will be randomly paired up, and all-star announcers Cari Champion, John Michael Higgins and Bill Raftery will be calling the matches.

“If you love pickleball and you love celebrities and you love helping people, you’re going to love watching these celebrities help people by playing pickleball,” said Colbert in a statement.

“Funny Or Die is so proud to produce ‘Pickled.’ Along with Stephen Colbert, CBS and our celebrity players, we all came together for two great causes: to support Comic Relief US and to add more articles about Pickleball to everyone’s newsfeed,” said Mike Farah, CEO of Funny Or Die.

“Comic Relief US is thrilled to be a part of this special entertainment event to support the millions of children and families living in poverty. Thank you to the amazing Stephen Colbert, Spartina, CBS, Funny Or Die and all of our celebrity friends who will now get to play Pickleball for a good cause!” said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US.

The show is being sponsored by Claussen Pickles, wich will bring viewers the “Claussen Crunch Time-Halftime Show,” and OOFOS Active Recovery Footwear, which will sponsor the “OOFOS Recovery Lounge” for the players.

“After each competitive pickleball match, players could cool off in the courtside branded tent to begin active recovery while conducting their post-match interviews. The premium lounge included a misting system, comfortable chairs and displays featuring the latest OOFOS styles,” reads the press release.

“Pickled” premieres Thursday, November 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS. “Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.