DWTS Alum Mourns Beloved Friend & Actor

Fans and celebrities alike have felt devastated over the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry. TMZ reported Perry’s death on October 28 after he was found unresponsive in the Jacuzzi at his home by his assistant.

Perry’s “Friends” co-stars have shared statements about their colleague, as have his family and Perry’s ex-fiancee. One former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant shared an especially personal and poignant tribute to Perry that fans will not want to miss. Shannen Doherty explained she grew up with Perry and even revealed some fun details about their dynamic.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matthew Perry Always Had a Fantastic Sense of Humor

On October 28, the same day Perry’s death was reported, Doherty took to her Instagram page to reflect on her friendship with the former “Friends” star. “We were a gang way back. We all grew up together going to the Formosa, North and constantly laughing,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant explained.

Doherty continued, “We played dare and Matt had to say ridiculous things to girls at the bar. We just always had fun and supported each other.” Apparently, throughout much of the time the group spent time together, “You would always find us all together in a booth speaking in our own made up language.”

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star insisted Perry always had “THAT sense of humor.” She also revealed she went on a date once with Perry. The date took place on Valentine’s Day, and Doherty noted Perry had a particular Malibu, California restaurant he wanted them to dine at for their outing.

However, Perry couldn’t manage to get a reservation at that restaurant. Luckily, Doherty’s father was able to get one for them instead. “We went and he talked about my dads Irish persuasiveness the majority of the night,” Doherty recalled.

Perry & Shannen Doherty Remained Close

The relationship between Perry and Doherty seemingly never fully blossomed into a romantic one. However, they remained good friends. “Our relationship spanned a long time. A lifetime really,” Doherty noted.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum wrote that her gang was hurting, as were many other people, in the wake of Perry’s death. “He will be missed by many and definitely by us,” she wrote.

Doherty closed her tribute by writing, “Yes. I could be more poetic or say things better but right now, shock and sadness prevail.”

More than 275,000 people “liked” Doherty’s post to show their support. A fellow “Dancing with the Stars” alum, Ricki Lake, commented, “I remember those days. Gone way too soon.”

One person commented on Doherty’s post and shared her experience with one of the group’s dares. “My friends and I were at the bar next to Greenblatt’s on Sunset. It was 1999 or so. Matthew came up to our table and said the most silly, outrageous thing,” She wrote.

The commenter continued, “We saw you all hysterically laughing and always knew it must have been a dare. I’ve been laughing about that for the last 23 years.”

Doherty confirmed that was them and asked if what Perry said to them was, “Sometimes when I’m alone at night, I like to put a couple pieces of cheese on it.” She explained, “That’s what we dared him to say all the time.” The original commenter responded that it was something different.

When Perry approached their table, the commenter recalled, he said, “Hi, I’m Matthew, I have a puppet in my pants… and it’s for you!” She added, “His delivery was hilarious in that Chandler tone. You guys were dying. It was hilarious.” Apparently, Doherty even remembered the interaction.

Doherty’s Friends & Followers Loved What She Shared

Shannen Doherty Reflects on a 'Lifetime' of Friendship with Matthew Perry amid the 'Shock' of His Death https://t.co/44kdEb0Oj2 — People (@people) October 29, 2023

“You said things perfectly and thank you. Sorry for your loss. He was underrated and undervalued as an actor 💔,” one supporter commented.

“He was one of a kind – so are you. I am so happy to know about this friendship,” added another.

“I’m so very very sorry.. seems like our laughter and light is dimmed today😢…he made such a major impact on us and it’s like part of our lives has been taken away.. as a collective,” read another note.

“So heartbreaking just for us who knew him as fans, can’t imagine the pain that you who knew him as friends must be going through. 😢 💔 🕯️,” wrote a different follower.

As fDoherty starred on season 10 of “Dancing with the Stars,” which aired in 2010. That season, she partnered with Mark Ballas, noted People. In 2015, Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer. She went into remission, but as CBS News shared, her cancer returned in 2020. In June, she announced on Instagram the cancer had spread to her brain.