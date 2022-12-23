DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Boyfriend Ahead of Christmas

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess shared a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, ahead of Christmas.

“I’m so in love with you,” Burgess, 37, wrote alongside a video of she and Green dancing together on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30. The clip was from their week two Rumba to the song “Say You Won’t Let Go.”

She added, “P.s. I genuinely believe this was the week we made Zane @brianaustingreen.”

Green commented on the post, saying, “I love you.”

The two welcomed their son, Zane, in July 2022.

The couple ultimately made it two more weeks in the competition, performing a Tango, a Waltz, and a Paso Doble before their elimination.

Burgess Has Opened Up About Dark Thoughts She Has Had as a Mother

Burgess has spent time sharing information after becoming a mother, and she further opened up in a December interview with People.

“You have these visions of the worst-case scenario happening,” she told the outlet. “You’re driving a car, and you have a vision play out of a car hitting you and then the jaws of life opening up the car to get your baby out of it. It is the biggest and most dramatic of situations that your brain can come up with, and it’s shocking and paralyzing even.”

She added that she’s had to deal with extra anxiety since giving birth.

“When you come into motherhood and you’re not ready for those thoughts, you don’t know they’re coming because we don’t talk about this enough,” Burgess says. “You suddenly get hit with them and you think, ‘Is this just me? Is there something wrong with my brain, or am I really somehow seeing things that could possibly happen? Or am I making this stuff up? What is this?'”

The Couple Celebrated Their Two-Year Anniversary

In October, Burgess and Green celebrated their two-year anniversary.

To celebrate, Green, 49, posted a photo of Burgess, and their son, Zane, alongside three of Green’s children, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, who he shares with his ex-wife Megan Fox. Green also has one child with ex Vanessa Marcil, Kassius, 20.

“October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee,” Green wrote in the post. “My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible :))”

Burgess also took to Instagram to share a short but sweet tribute to Green on their anniversary.

“2 years tomorrow with this one,” she wrote alongside a video that flipped through pictures of Green throughout the years., “And he just keeps getting hotter. ”

When it comes to future plans, Burgess shared with Us Weekly that she is in no rush to get married.

“We just allow things to flow,” she told the outlet. “It’s on the cards. Of course, you know, we’ve talked about [marriage and] what type of weddings we like.”

She said she sees no reason to rush parts of their relationship.

“There’s been discussions over the time that we’ve been together of stuff we like and that we would want, and we are endgame,” she said. “So, it is definitely on the cards at some point, but we weren’t that kind of relationship that was like, ‘So we’ll get married here and then we’ll schedule in a baby for here, but if you book a gig, we can push that a little bit.’… It’s like, let life be life, right? Let’s just enjoy each other and trust that things will happen when they’re meant to.”