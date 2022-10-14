Brian Austin Green Hits Back at Ex’s Alleged Custody Claims

Brian Austin Green, who recently welcomed a baby with “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess, is hitting back at claims allegedly made by his ex, Vanessa Marcil.

Green took to his Instagram Stories to share a court document about a previous custody agreement.

“I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support,” he wrote in the post. “How was I the Respondent then??? #factsisfacts #thetruthshallsetyoufree.”

Green, 49, and Marcil, 53, share 20-year-old Kassius. Green also shares three children with his ex-wife Megan Fox: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. He and Burgess welcomed their child, Zane, in July 2022.

Green Shared a Rare Photo of Kassius From Their New Project

Kassius and Green are working together on a new movie titled “Rufus,” he shared on Instagram on October 5, 2022.

“Such a great experience!” he wrote in the caption.

He later shared another photo from the set.

“Another one of Kass and I from the set of ‘Rufus,'” he wrote in the caption.

Burgess commented to say the photo was “so freaking cool.”

Green and Kassius’s mother, Marcil, split in 2003 and have made headlines multiple times since then.

“Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother, and three younger brothers live,” Marcil claimed in 2018 on Instagram after saying that she never asked for full custody. “He has only seen his dad in passing or in public places.”

She went on to call for people to “put the kids first” and said that “kids love both parents equally.”

“Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation,” she wrote. “Let’s do better for our kids.”

The next year, the two were spotted together on the set of 90210.

In September 2022, Marcil shared a post advocating for single moms.

“I’m raising a man, and the grown a** real men admit that their woman actually handles it all on her own usually,” she wrote. “He Proudly speaks on this. The more women can normalize telling the truth about their relationships to each other the more we can normalize setting healthy boundaries with the men that we do in fact love. Only then can we raise a new generation of men who are actually relieved in the end to be held accountable & who have real respect for their women because of their women expecting nothing less.”

Green Is Receiving Treatment For Hair Loss

In an Instagram post on October 13, 2022, Green revealed that he’s receiving treatments for hair loss from plastic surgeon Dr. Gabriel Chiu.

“PRP treatment to help with hair loss,” he wrote. “@drchiubhps did an amazing job. Thank you so much!”

PRP, or platelet-rich plasma injection, according to Healthline, is a “three-step medical treatment in which a person’s blood is drawn, processed, and then injected into the scalp.” The process is said to “trigger natural hair growth and maintain it by increasing blood supply to the hair follicle and increasing the thickness of the hair shaft.”