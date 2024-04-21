Val Chmerkovskiy Says Jenna Johnson ‘Changed My Life’

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy shared a sweet message on social media in honor of his wife, fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, on her birthday. The couple had reason to celebrate recently, as it was both Johnson’s 30th birthday and the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary.

Here’s what you need to know:

Val Chmerkovskiy Noted He’s Grateful to Be With Jenna Johnson

On April 14, Chmerkovskiy shared a quartet of photos on his Instagram page. All four photos were snapped during the couple’s evening celebrating Johnson’s birthday.

In the caption, Chmerkovskiy gushed over his wife. “Celebrated my lady this weekend & 5 years of marriage,” the “Dancing with the Stars” dancer explained.

“Imma pat us both on the back for that,” he joked of the wedding anniversary.

Chmerkovskiy added, “Changed my life finding and building with this woman.”

He noted Johnson is “Strong, soft, loving and driven.” He also wrote he was “Grateful to spend so much time by each others side. Love her very very much.”

Johnson loved her husband’s tribute to her. She commented on his post, relying on emojis to show her appreciation. “YOU 🥹😭😍🥰♥️>>>>>>>>,” she wrote.

Several others within the “Dancing with the Stars” family used Chmerkovskiy’s Instagram post as an opportunity to send their birthday wishes to Johnson, too.

Former contestants Ginger Zee, Bindi Irwin, and Sherri Shepherd commented with birthday greetings. Johnson’s sister-in-law and “Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd added a celebratory comment, too.

Other “Dancing with the Stars” alums “liked” Chmerkovskiy’s post to show their love and support. Likes came in from Maks Chmerkovskiy, Brandon Armstrong, Candace Cameron Bure, former pro Anna Trebunskaya, Xochitl Gomez, Amanda Kloots, and many more.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans added well wishes of their own.

“Happy birthday and anniversary to a beautiful couple! Wishing both you many more years of joyful memories ahead, 🎂🎊❤️” read one fan’s comment.

Another fan wrote, “You are fortunate to be soul mates, an excellent way to forge ahead in marriage and life. Good luck to you both. BLESS!!!”

Johnson Is Excited for This ‘New Era’ of Her Life

Johnson shared a sweet message via her Instagram page on April 15. “It’s giving 30. Overwhelmed with the messages, well wishes, and love I received this weekend,” the “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer wrote.

She exclaimed, “Excited for this new era and new decade I’m entering!” Johnson also shared, “My husband made sure my first few days as a thirty year old were well worth all the hype.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” dancer teased she had a lot to share with everybody. Unfortunately, she noted that additional updates would have to wait.

The photos Johnson shared showed her posing on a couch while wearing a white, flowy dress and black stiletto heels. It appeared the location may have been a vintage, upscale hotel room.

Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Alan Bersten teased, “I’m gonna have to recreate this in a month.”

Koko Iwasaki added, “Oh I’m here for this” in the comments section of Johnson’s post.

“Hope you had the best birthday Jenna! 30 has never looked better,” wrote a follower.

“Happy birthday beautiful!! 🥰 this entire photoshoot is giving Victorian goddess vibes, ✨” commented someone else.