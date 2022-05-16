DWTS Pro Witney Carson Reveals ‘Unexpected’ New Project

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson has announced that she is working on an exciting new project that some of her fans might think is “unexpected” of her. Details are scarce but here is what we know so far.

Witney Said She is Working With an ‘Unexpected Parter’

In her Instagram stories, the dancer teased for her followers that she just had a “massive Zoom call” with an “unexpected partner.”

“I just had a massive Zoom call with kind of an unexpected partner, but I’m really, really excited. It’s going to be so fun. We have a lot to do this week because we are leaving to Lake Powell on Sunday, I’m so excited … lots to do before we go,” teased Witney.

She also wrote on the post, “Just had a meeting with kind of an unexpected partner, but I am SO EXCITED! More on that to come.”

It is certainly an exciting time in the Carson-McAllister household. Witney’s husband Carson McAllister just graduated from college with a degree in mechanical engineering, and she and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Lindsay Arnold are busy planning the arranged marriage between their children, Leo and Sage, who are almost the exact same age and have been going on playdates together lately. Plus, after not participating on the “Dancing With the Stars” 2022 live tour, Witney is starting to get back into shape for the next season of the show, posting a rehearsal video to Instagram captioned, “Easing back into it with a nice little technical rumba! My hips hurt now – what’s your favorite style to watch?”

What Could Her New Project Be?

What could Witney be teasing in her latest Instagram story?

Several of the “Dancing With the Stars” pros use their Instagram to promote various products where they are partnered with the seller to do promotions or sponsored posts, so perhaps it has something to do with that?

Or Witney has been a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, so perhaps she is working on something similar to that but with a company that would be “unexpected” of her.

A lot of Witney’s Instagram is about her journey as a first-time mom, including that she did an Instagram Q&A with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt about how hard her first pregnancy and birth were on her both physically and mentally, so maybe it is mom-related. Witney and her husband welcomed their son, Leo, in January 2021. Witney has also been candid with her followers about how she cannot wait to expand their family, telling Katherine during their interview that she is “so excited to have another baby.”

Every once in a while, Witney does some at-home work videos on her Instagram account, so her new project could also be related to health and fitness. But the use of the word “unexpected” really has us wondering how outside-the-box it will be?

Either way, we cannot wait to hear what her new gig is. Hopefully, it will not interfere with “Dancing With the Stars,” which returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

