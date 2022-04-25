VIDEO: Witney Carson & Lindsay Arnold Planning Their Kids’ ‘Arranged Marriage’

On Saturday, April 23, three “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers — Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, and Jenna Johnson — got together for a playdate with Witney’s baby Leo and Lindsay’s baby Sage. The ladies caught the two toddlers running around together on video, and now they are joking the kids are going to get married someday.

Watch the video below:

Lindsay Joked That Sage Told Leo That Her Dad Said ‘No Boyfriends’

In a video that Lindsay posted to Instagram, Leo is following Sage around and keeps trying to give her hugs, laughing like a maniac the whole time. Lindsay put Mariah Carey’s song “Obsessed” over the top of the video.

“My daughter playing hard to get with her future boyfriend,” wrote Lindsay on the video, adding in the caption, “Well @witneycarson, the arranged marriage plans are off to a rough start, but we’ll get there…. Sage said, ‘Sorry, Leo, my dada said no boyfriends.'”

In their Instagram stories, the ladies posted other photos and videos. In one, Leo kept trying to give Sage a side-hug out on the deck while they played in a water table and she kept pushing him off. Witney wrote on that story that Leo is “obsessed” with Sage, but she does not exactly reciprocate the feelings.

“I can’t with the side hug!” wrote Witney.

This is not the first time the two “Dancing With the Stars” babies have gotten together. In April 2021, when they were just two tiny babies, Witney and Lindsay photographed them lying together and Witney wrote, “First date with Leo & Sage. OBSESSED is an understatement! Not sure they were quite into it yet though… don’t worry the moms are working on it…. @lindsarnold.”

On that post, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lacey Schwimmer wrote, “Ballroom partners here we come!”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Cannot Get Over How Cute Leo & Sage Are Together

In the comments on the Instagram video, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Daniella Karagach wrote, “OMGGGGG” and her husband and fellow pro Pasha Pashkov added, “I cannot with these two.”

Jenna wrote, “A love story” and Witney added, “I’m dead.”

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Nikki Bella, who is engaged to and has a son with pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, wrote, “This is SO CUTE! I can’t!!!!”, and judge Carrie Ann Inaba left a bunch of heart emojis on the post.

“That’s super funny and adorable. She is a strong girl that needs her space,” wrote one fan. Another wrote, “Leo is like, ‘Sage, just love me,’ Sage is like, ‘Get away from me, lol.'”

Another added that the video is “sweet and hilarious at the same time” and a third wrote, “Best laugh I’ve had all week! Sage was not having it!”

Several fans joked that they can be future “Dancing With the Stars” partners, or that this clip will make “a great part of a future wedding video” and the moms can “play this on a big screen at their wedding reception.” And one fan wrote, “That’s seriously gonna be the cutest if they do end up a couple.”

Sage and Leo were born just a couple of months apart. Lindsay and her husband Sam Cusick welcomed baby Sage in November 2020 and Witney and her husband Carson McAllister welcomed baby Leo in January 2021. Both women have talked about how they can’t wait to have more kids, so it might not be too long before Leo and Sage have more siblings to play with.

Fans in the Instagram comments are just wondering when married pro dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are going to start their family.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

