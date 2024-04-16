Hallmark Stars Send Prayers & Love After Co-Stars’ Devastating Loss

Current and former Hallmark stars are reaching out to Alexa and Carlos PenaVega to send their love and support amid a heartbreaking tragedy. The PenaVegas were expecting their fourth child within a matter of weeks. Unfortunately, the couple revealed the baby was stillborn.

As soon as the PenaVegas announced the devastating news, their colleagues stepped up to share their condolences.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carlos & Alexa PenaVega Revealed The Loss of Their Daughter on April 15

On April 15, Carlos and Alexa posted a joint statement on their Instagram pages. They shared, “After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest.”

The couple acknowledged, “Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted… then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her.”

Colleagues and fans immediately flooded the comments section of their Instagram post with heartfelt messages.

“Oh my goodness.. I will hold all of you close in my prayers… I cannot imagine, but I know only God can bring the peace you seek,” wrote fellow Hallmark alum Danica McKellar.

“We love you. We love baby Indy. We are praying for you and Los and the kids and the day all reunite ❤️❤️❤️. With all our hearts, we are here for you!!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻” added Candace Cameron Bure.

Jen Lilley commented, “Oh my gosh. I am praying for you all with compassion urgency and fervency. I am so sorry.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending so much love to you and the family,” read a comment from Kimberly Williams Paisley.

Kimberly J. Brown, from Hallmark’s “Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder,” wrote, “Holding your family in prayers for comfort and peace. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Love & Prayers Flooded in From a Range of Supporters

Words of support came from many non-Hallmark or Great American Family people too. Quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” veterans commented, and fans of Alexa and Carlos will remember they both competed on season 21 of the show.

Carlos’ Big Time Rush bandmate James Maslow noted, “Here for you guys. Can’t imagine what you’re going through.”

Conservative pundit Charlie Kirk also commented, writing simply, “Praying for you all.”

Rebecca Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” added, “I am so sorry, my heart is broken for y’all. Sending you lots of love & prayers.”

“I’m so sorry Alexa. I love you and I’m praying for you in this time of grieving. May Holy Spirit comfort your hearts. Love love love,” commented Pattie Mallette, Justin Bieber’s mother.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas from TLC also shared her condolences. “Oh noooo…I’m so sorry. I will keep y’all in my prayers.”

The Hallmark stars announced they were expecting their fourth child in November 2023. The pregnancy had not been an easy one, though.

In January, Alexa and Carlos opened up about how this had been the hardest pregnancy they had navigated. A few weeks later, she shared a video explaining the major pregnancy scare they’d had.

At that time, it seemed everything was under control despite some scary complications.

Unfortunately, in mid-March, Alexa revealed she had been hospitalized due to issues with the pregnancy. Despite ongoing concerns, an April 10 Instagram post from Alexa suggested she and the baby were holding their own.

Carlos posted on his Instagram page on April 11. While things were chaotic, he indicated Alexa’s pregnancy was still progressing. “We’re Finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel! We are ready for this next chapter,” he enthusiastically declared.